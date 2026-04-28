Truck1 Connects with Central Asian Market at Comtrux Astana 2026

Truck1 connects global sellers with Central Asia as the official media partner of Comtrux Astana 2026, boosting international trade and logistics connectivity.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Central Asia’s commercial transport sector gears up for its premier gathering, Truck1 is stepping in to bridge the gap between global sellers and the regional market. This European online marketplace has been named the official media partner for Comtrux Astana 2026, a new international trade fair for commercial vehicles and road logistics solutions. The event will take place from 5 to 7 May at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.Comtrux Astana emerges as the premier B2B platform for the commercial transport industry in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, resulting from a major rebranding of the former Komtrans + BUSexpo Astana exhibitions. Organized under license from Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, the event aims to advance the regional transport industry by attracting world-class strategic partners and strengthening international presence. The exhibition will showcase a comprehensive range of trucks, buses, trailers, body solutions, and innovations in navigation, telematics, and fleet management, with special attention given to eco-friendly technologies and cross-border logistics.As a media partner, Truck1 reinforces the event’s international connectivity, bridging the gap between global sellers and the Central Asian market. The platform’s involvement highlights the synergy between the digital marketplace and the physical exhibition. Held in parallel with Eurasian Construction Technology Astana, Comtrux facilitates vital cross-industry networking between transport and construction professionals.Truck1’s footprint in Central Asia is validated by local market data. Currently, buyers from Kazakhstan browsing the platform show exceptionally high interest in commercial vehicles. Around 57% of all motivated users are specifically searching for trucks and tractor units. These buyers primarily engage with sellers from the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, China, Belgium, Lithuania, and France, demonstrating the platform’s role as a vital trade link for the region.Truck1 is an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of commercial vehicles across Europe, Asia, Africa, and America. The platform’s extensive catalogue is regularly enriched with fresh solutions, covering everything from heavy-duty crane and tipper trucks to new and used tractor units, trailers, and semi-trailers. Suitable for facilitating sales with targeted regional interest as well as managing large-scale trade, Truck1 serves as a solid solution for the global commercial vehicle business.

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