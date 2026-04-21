YourOpinion Launches Workspaces to Democratize White-Label Survey Branding

YourOpinion screenshot - Custom Domains

The new Workspaces eliminate the "Enterprise Tax" on branding. Businesses can now use custom domains for a flat fee up to 19x less than competitors

The URL is the first touchpoint your audience has with your survey, and it should signal professionalism and ownership, not an expensive third-party vendor.” — Aarne Laur, CEO of YourOpinion

TALLINN, ESTONIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourOpinion, the company dedicated to frictionless feedback and data collection, today announced the launch of Workspaces. This new paid offering allows businesses of all sizes to point their own domain (e.g., feedback.yourcompany.com) directly to their surveys, ensuring an entirely white-labeled experience with zero YourOpinion branding visible to respondents. The company is taking a deliberate step to dismantle the survey industry's practice of locking basic branding features behind expensive, bloated "Enterprise" tiers.For too long, the survey industry has treated a company's brand integrity as a luxury add-on. Legacy platforms typically lock custom domains behind expensive Enterprise plans that force users to buy oversized seat bundles. This predatory pricing structure means small teams and independent businesses are often forced to pay anywhere from $100 to $500+ a month just to remove a vendor’s logo and URL. YourOpinion’s analysis found that this structure makes essential branding up to 19x more expensive than necessary."The URL is the first touchpoint your audience has with your survey, and it should signal professionalism and ownership, not an expensive third-party vendor," said Aarne Laur, CEO of YourOpinion. "We fundamentally reject the idea that custom domain support should be an 'Enterprise feature.' Owning your brand's touchpoints is a basic requirement for data collection, and our new Workspaces offering is designed to make that accessible and affordable for everyone. We’re providing dedicated infrastructure and brand control at a disruptive price point to level the playing field."This move is critical not just for vanity, but for a company's bottom line and data integrity. When audiences see a recognized, trusted link coming from their own brand, they are far more likely to engage with the content. Removing third-party domains significantly reduces friction and abandonment rates, leading to higher-quality feedback and better data collection. From the initial email link to the final "Thank You" screen, the new Workspaces guarantee a seamless, consistent feedback loop that feels native to the company.TRANSPARENT, SENSIBLE PRICING FOR ALL BUSINESSESWorkspaces represents YourOpinion's first paid offering, and its pricing is set to be deliberately disruptive. Instead of the confusing tiers and forced seat bundles imposed by competitors, YourOpinion charges a flat, transparent rate of 25€/mo (or $29/mo) for the Workspace itself, regardless of team size.The Workspace subscription includes everything needed for enterprise-grade branding and infrastructure:* Your chosen custom domain (e.g., surveys.yourcompany.com)* Zero YourOpinion branding visibility* Automated SSL for security* No response limits, maintaining the same flexibility as the core product* Unlimited data retention for long-term insightsBy implementing a fair pricing model for businesses that require dedicated infrastructure and deep brand control, YourOpinion is also fueling the ongoing development of its popular free tier. The company remains committed to its belief that the core ability to create a professional survey in seconds without an account should remain free. Revenue from Workspaces allows YourOpinion to expand its capabilities without ever resorting to monetizing user data or incorporating ads. The teams that require this enterprise-grade branding actively help keep the core tool free and frictionless for every other user.To get started, users can set up a Workspace from their existing account settings, or create a new account at https://YourOpinion.is . Custom domain configuration is available immediately after creation and typically goes live within minutes. This launch redefines what professional-grade surveying should cost and looks like, offering a powerful tool for organizations that value both their brand and their budget.ABOUT YOUROPINIONYourOpinion is a fast-growing survey and feedback platform dedicated to simplicity, speed, and integrity. Founded on the principle that collecting professional feedback should be effortless and accessible, YourOpinion provides a robust toolset that avoids the complexity and predatory pricing models of legacy survey providers. With a focus on user experience and data privacy, YourOpinion empowers organizations of all sizes to gather actionable insights without compromise. Visit https://YourOpinion.is to learn more.

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