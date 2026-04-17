Ben Adams Jewelers Announces Going Out of Business Sale After 56 Years Serving San Antonio

Ben Adams Storefront

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 56 years of serving the community, Ben Adams Jewelers has announced it will be going out of business and closing its doors. To mark this milestone, the store is hosting a huge going out of business sale inviting the public to shop one last time and celebrate the Ben Adams legacy.This rare event offers the public an opportunity to explore massive savings on fine jewelry, including engagement rings, bridal collections, and one-of-a-kind pieces. With decades of inventory available, customers will find exceptional value across the entire showroom.A family-owned and operated business, Ben Adams Jewelers has been built on over 100 years of combined experience. Founded by the late Ben Adams in 1970, the business was shaped alongside his three sons, Randy, Scott, and Brad, who have each played an integral role in selling, designing, and manufacturing jewelry. Now, as his sons prepare to retire, the family has made the decision to close this chapter of the business. Together, they traveled the world in search of the latest innovations in jewelry design and technology, bringing exceptional craftsmanship back to their customers.Known for its custom design expertise, the store has long offered clients the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind pieces through its in-house team of goldsmiths and designers. From a simple sketch to a fully realized design, Ben Adams Jewelers has helped generations of customers bring their visions to life.“This is a bittersweet moment for our family,” said Brad Adams. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers over the past 56 years and invite the community to visit us during this final chapter.”With everything priced to sell, inventory is expected to move quickly. Customers are encouraged to visit early for the best selection, as once items are gone, they will not be restocked.Ben Adams Jewelers invites the public to visit the showroom and take advantage of these exceptional, once-in-a-lifetime savings.For more information, visit: https://www.benadamspreciousjewels.com/ ###Location:255 E Basse Rd. #1018San Antonio, TX 78209Phone: 210-826-6535Website: https://www.benadamspreciousjewels.com/ About Ben Adams JewelersBen Adams Jewelers is a family-owned business with over 100 years of combined experience. Founded by the late Ben Adams, the business continues to be led by his three sons, Randy, Scott, and Brad, who are deeply involved in every aspect of selling, designing, and manufacturing jewelry. Carrying on their father’s legacy, the Adams family travels the world to discover the latest in jewelry design and technology to bring back to their customers.

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