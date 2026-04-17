Hong Kong Stablecoins, OTC and Global Payments Forum to Convene on Apr. 20 in Causeway Bay

Industry leaders from Galaxy, Gate, Amber Group, OSL and more gather in Hong Kong to discuss stablecoins, OTC liquidity and the future of global payments.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Liquidity Highway: Connecting Stablecoins, OTC, and Global Pay to Take Center Stage in Hong KongHong Kong will host The New Liquidity Highway: Connecting Stablecoins, OTC, and Global Pay on Monday, April 20, bringing together key participants from the digital asset, payments, and financial infrastructure sectors for an afternoon of discussion on Asia’s evolving liquidity landscape. The event will take place at the AWS Hong Kong Office in Causeway Bay. Event registration is available here: https://luma.com/rk882hd6 . The registration page is currently live and accessible.The event will feature speakers and participants from a range of institutions across the stablecoin, OTC, exchange, fintech, and infrastructure space, including Galaxy, Gate, Amber Group, OSL, Conflux, Global FinTech Institute, WIDTH, AllScale, and RAN. According to the event page, the programme is hosted by 1626 EVENTS, TechubNews, and Amazon Web Services Web3, with Global FinTech Institute listed as a co-host.A keynote session will be delivered by Sean Joel-Barrys of RAN, focusing on the application of AI in specific financial sectors. The agenda also includes two panel discussions examining how stablecoins, OTC markets, and institutional liquidity are shaping the next stage of cross-border payments and financial connectivity in Asia.The first panel, held in English, will discuss OTC and Institutional Liquidity: Powering the Next Wave of Global Payments. The second panel, held in Chinese, will focus on From Stablecoins to Payments: New Liquidity Infrastructure in Asia. Additional agenda items include registration and opening remarks, a cross-panel summary and Q&A, and a networking reception.According to the live event page, the event is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Hong Kong time, with registration beginning at 13:30. The listed venue is the AWS HK Office, 20/F, Tower 535, 535 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.Register here: https://luma.com/rk882hd6

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.