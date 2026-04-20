ancora Software and New Arc Solutions Partner to Deliver AP Automation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM Customers

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora and New Arc Solutions partner to deliver intelligent AP automation for Dynamics 365 F&SCM customers, streamlining invoices and improving accuracy

New Arc Solutions brings deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM implementations, Together, we’re enabling Dynamics customers to automate one of their most manual processes, accounts payable.” — Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software

SAN DIEGO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, a global leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation today announced a strategic partnership with New Arc Solutions, a professional services consultancy specializing in the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management (D365 F&SCM).This partnership enables New Arc Solutions to extend its D365 F&SCM implementations with best-in-class AP automation, purpose-built for manufacturers and distributors—particularly those in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. Together, the companies will help customers streamline invoice processing, reduce manual effort, and improve financial accuracy across complex, high-volume supply chain environments.Market Opportunity Within the D365 F&SCM Ecosystem has an estimated global install well over 10,000 enterprise customers, many operating complex finance and supply chain environments where manual invoice processing remains a persistent challenge. This represents a significant opportunity for purpose-built Accounts Payable automation that integrates natively with D365 F&SCM.Based on typical enterprise AP automation pricing models, the total addressable market (TAM) for ancora Software’s Intelligent Document Processing platform within the D365 F&SCM customer base is estimated to range from approximately $400 million to $600 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), depending on average contract value and deployment scope.ancora Software’s patented IDP platform automates invoice capture, classification, and data extraction directly into D365 F&SCM, delivering high accuracy even for complex, multi-line and non-standard invoices. By tightly aligning AP automation with D365 finance and supply chain workflows, customers gain faster invoice cycle times, improved visibility, and stronger financial controls.Unlike GenAI-only approaches, ancora’s unassisted and assisted machine-learning models are purpose-built for financial documents and ERP environments such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management, delivering deterministic, auditable results with minimal human intervention.“Our core focus is helping manufacturers and distributors get the most value from Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM,” said Mike Thielen, President at New Arc Solutions. “By partnering with ancora Software, we can now offer our Dynamics customers a proven AP automation solution that integrates seamlessly with their finance and supply chain processes, reducing operational friction and improving end-to-end efficiency.”“New Arc Solutions brings deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM implementations,” said Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software. “Together, we’re enabling Dynamics customers to automate one of their most manual processes, accounts payable, while maintaining accuracy, control, and scalability across complex supply chains.”The partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to helping Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers modernize finance operations, reduce costs, and maximize ROI from their Dynamics 365 F&SCM investments.About ancora Softwareancora Software, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable automation solutions. With patented machine-learning technology purpose-built for financial documents and ERP platforms—including Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM —ancora helps organizations eliminate manual data entry, improve accuracy, and accelerate invoice processing at scale.About New Arc SolutionsNew Arc Solutions is a premier professional services consultancy dedicated to transforming how manufacturers and distributors manage a modern supply chain. Specializing in the implementation and optimization of Microsoft Dynamics 365, New Arc bridges the gap between complex logistical challenges and operational excellence. By combining deep industry expertise with technical precision, the firm empowers businesses to navigate global markets with increased efficiency, agility, and insight.

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