Summer is around the corner. Sign up for air quality alerts

Along with this warmer weather this spring and summer, we may also see higher levels of ozone and fine particulate matter in the air. On days like this, meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) may call an Air Quality Alert. Signing up for air quality alerts is the best way to stay informed about Michigan’s air quality.

What is an air quality alert?

An Air Quality Alert is called when two or more (or widespread) air monitors are expected to reach or exceed any of the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange), Unhealthy (Red), Very Unhealthy (Purple) or Hazardous (Maroon) thresholds. Air Quality Alerts are designed to raise awareness of poor air quality conditions that may impact those with underlying health issues and the public.

An alert is designed to raise heightened awareness because all health groups are included, can be affected, and should take action to help protect themselves. When an alert is called, it will include the expected description and color categories in the Air Quality Index or AQI, to help people understand forecasted pollution levels. An alert may be called for ozone, particulate matter, or both.

The Air Quality Index

The AQI, provides a color-coded framework for residents to see the levels of some types of air pollution in their area. The higher the AQI, the worse the air quality and the more cause for concern. The AQI is used for ground-level ozone and particulates.