Governor Stein Calls on General Assembly to Pass a Budget That Invests in Teachers & Students During Legislators in Schools Week

Today Governor Josh Stein visited Davidson Elementary School with Representative Beth Helfrich to celebrate Legislators in Schools Week, outline his priorities for investing in North Carolina’s teachers and students, and call on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive budget.

“Teachers across our state are working hard to prepare our students to succeed, and we must join them in investing in student success,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m eager to partner with my colleagues at the General Assembly to invest in our children’s future and give North Carolina teachers a real pay raise.”

“Our public schools deliver for students, families, and communities every day — despite immense challenges and continued neglect from our General Assembly. School leaders, teachers, and staff are showing up, doing the work, and shaping our state’s future in powerful ways,” said Representative Beth Helfrich. “My colleagues should have seen that firsthand in classrooms this week, and we should return to Raleigh ready to match that effort with a budget that truly invests in our schools and the people who sustain them. They’re doing their jobs. It’s time we do ours.”

“We are thrilled to welcome legislators into our schools during Legislators in Schools Week to see firsthand the exceptional teaching and learning taking place across Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill. “Our teachers inspire, challenge, and prepare students for the future, and they deserve an increase in their state base salary. Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools is committed to working with state leaders to honor the incredible work our educators do so they feel valued, supported and empowered. We must also continue to elevate the teaching profession to reflect its critical role in our society. After all, investing in our teachers is one of the strongest investments we can make in student success – and in our shared future.”

Last month as part of his proposed Critical Needs Budget, Governor Stein proposed a $397 million investment in teachers and instructional support aimed at raising starting pay to the highest in the Southeast. The proposed budget would increase starting teacher pay by 13% and average teacher pay by nearly 6%, restore master’s degree pay, and increase compensation for experienced teachers and other critical school personnel who support student learning and well-being.

Governor Stein recently joined education leaders at BEST NC’s annual North Carolina Education Innovation Lab, where he discussed how implementation of the Science of Reading and Advanced Teaching Roles programs helps improve student success and support educators. In partnership with Speaker Destin Hall and President Pro Tem Phil Berger, Governor Stein also announced the formation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education. The commission will examine teacher training and student advancement, administrative operations, educational leadership, and accountability.