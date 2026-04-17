Commissioner Sid Miller Extends Call on President Trump, Federal Leaders to Immediately Suspend Gas Tax

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today called on President Donald J. Trump and Internal Revenue Service officials to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to deliver relief to hardworking families and everyday Americans struggling under rising fuel costs.

“Working families are getting hammered every time they pull up to the pump,” Commissioner Miller said. “This is about moms and dads trying to get to work, pick up their kids, and make ends meet. The federal government shouldn’t be making it harder.”

Miller emphasized that high gas prices hit working Americans the hardest, especially those commuting long distances or living paycheck to paycheck.

“When fuel prices spike, it’s the folks driving to their jobs every day, the families budgeting every dollar, the small-town Americans who don’t have alternatives,” Miller said. “Temporarily suspending the federal gas tax would give them immediate, meaningful relief.”

Miller also pointed out that lowering fuel costs would ease pressure on household budgets across the board.

“Everything costs more when gas costs more — groceries, school supplies, basic necessities,” Miller added. “This is one of the fastest, most direct ways to give relief to overburdened Americans.”

Commissioner Miller expressed his continued support of President Trump's policies in Iran which have caused the temporary spike in oil prices. We must never allow the dangerous Iranian regime to have a nuclear weapon and the president knows that and is acting accordingly.

Miller reaffirmed he has full confidence in President Trump’s commitment to putting American workers first.

“President Trump understands that strong families are the backbone of this country,” Miller said. “I trust he will continue to take bold action to cut costs and stand up for the hardworking Americans who keep this country running.”