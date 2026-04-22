Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Welcomes Howard Atlas to Its Board of Trustees

Former Walgreens vice president and nonprofit leader brings deep business experience and a personal commitment to preserving Holocaust education

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Atlas to its Board of Trustees. Atlas brings decades of executive leadership experience, a strong record of nonprofit service, and a deeply personal connection to Holocaust history that aligns closely with the foundation’s mission to promote respect, kindness, and anti-hate through education.Howard spent 44 years with Walgreens, beginning as a store clerk in high school and ultimately serving the final 18 years of his career as a vice president. In leadership roles primarily as a regional vice president, he oversaw approximately 550 stores across five western states, with responsibility for operations, team development, and business performance. His experience leading large, complex organizations will help strengthen MSHEF as it continues expanding its impact and reach.In recent years, Howard has dedicated his time and expertise to nonprofit and community leadership. He currently serves on the Board of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, which is leading the development of the Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center in downtown Phoenix, and was also recently appointed to the Board of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. His board service reflects a sustained commitment to education, community engagement, and mission-driven work.Howard’s connection to Holocaust remembrance is deeply personal. His father and immediate family escaped Hungary before the borders closed, while many extended family members did not survive. That family history has shaped his commitment to preserving Holocaust education and ensuring its relevance for future generations, especially at a time of increasing societal division.“We are honored to welcome Howard Atlas to our Board of Trustees,” said Isabella Fiske, co-founder of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. “Howard brings extraordinary leadership experience, a genuine heart for service, and a personal understanding of why Holocaust education matters so deeply today. His perspective will help strengthen our work as we continue educating future generations and confronting antisemitism through truth, empathy, and action.”About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

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