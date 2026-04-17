Amwins Expands Inland Marine Capabilities Through New Carrier Relationship with Sentry

Enhanced program offered through Amwins Program Underwriters

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of Amwins’ Underwriting division, announced a new carrier partnership with Sentry Insurance to support its Inland Marine Contractors’ Equipment Program. This collaboration enhances APU’s ability to provide comprehensive, competitive insurance solutions tailored to the needs of contractors across the U.S.APU’s Inland Marine program provides coverage for equipment critical to contractor operations including cranes, riggers, concrete pumpers and millwright with protection available for owned, rented, and borrowed equipment. Coverage will be written by specialists with 50 years combined inland marine experience.“Contractors rely on their equipment to keep business moving, and when that equipment is at risk, so is their bottom line,” said Heather Frain, Senior Vice President and Head of Inland Marine at Amwins Program Underwriters. “This new offering positions us right at the intersection between efficiency and expertise, allowing us to identify gaps in coverage and quickly solve our clients’ needs.”Distributed through Amwins brokers and retail partners, this program complements APU’s broader suite of construction-related offerings, including its crane & rigging general liability program. It provides admitted and non-admitted solutions backed by Sentry’s A+ rated paper.“This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping our agents protect the most vital tools of the trade,” said Jon Beckham, president of APU. “We’re combining underwriting discipline with access to top-rated carriers like Sentry to bring smarter solutions to market and deliver the coverage contractors truly need.”“Partnering with Amwins is a natural fit,” said Heather Schenker, Head of Specialty Insurance at Sentry. “This relationship aligns with our values of integrity, strength, and service and reflects our shared commitment to helping businesses protect their assets, reduce downtime, and get back to work quickly when the unexpected happens.”For more information, visit Amwins Program Underwriters’ Inland Marine Contractors Equipment Program ###About Amwins Program UnderwritersAmwins Program Underwriters (APU) is an in-house managing general agent (MGA) within Amwins, providing brokers with exclusive access to a comprehensive portfolio of specialty programs. Backed by the resources and market relationships of one of the largest wholesale distributors in the U.S., APU delivers competitive rates, superior service, and deep underwriting expertise across a range of specialty lines—including professional liability, casualty, and property programs.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $50 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com About SentrySentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2025, and maintain a Financial Size Category of XV – the largest category AM Best makes available. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Beyond its core offerings of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals, Sentry has expanded its expertise into the specialty insurance market with Sentry Specialty. The division writes both non-admitted business through Point Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and admitted business through Point Specialty Insurance Company. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs over 5,000 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

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