Marble Wines Accelerates Georgia Expansion Following Launch of In-House Distribution

Brianna Shelko & Latoya S. Jordan, Co-Founder of Marble Wines

Atlanta-based wine brand enters a new phase of growth with a strategic shift to in-house distribution

We’re excited about this expansion and look forward to building additional partnerships with wine shops, wineries, and other brands looking to break into the space.” — Brianna Shelko, Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marble Wines , a Georgia-based wine company built on the principles of community, collaboration, and accessibility, continues to expand its retail presence across Georgia following the launch of its in-house distribution partnership through Elite Distribution.After securing distribution in New York and earning placement in multiple shops, co-founder Latoya S. Jordan encountered repeated barriers from traditional distributors in her home state of Georgia. Rather than wait for industry gatekeepers to create opportunities, Jordan—an attorney with a background in transportation and logistics—helped forge a new path forward by partnering to become a distributor through Elite Distribution.Within weeks of launching its distribution partnership, Marble Wines quickly secured placement across multiple Georgia retail locations:Corks and Cuvée – ConyersWorld of Beverage – SmyrnaOlive Tree and Vine – CartersvilleThe City Cellar – CartersvilleOld Havana Cigar Bar – CartersvilleWine and Liquor Emporium – Stonecrest“I’m a find-a-way, make-a-way kind of woman,” said Latoya S. Jordan, co-founder of Marble Wines. “When someone tells me no, I see the possibilities of how that no can become a yes, and I go to work to prove that anything is possible.”The expansion follows a successful New York wine tour, where Marble Wines connected directly with consumers and retail partners carrying the brand. That momentum has translated into the Georgia market, underscoring growing demand for accessible, approachable wines that do not sacrifice quality for inclusivity.“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received so far,” said Brianna Shelko, co-founder of Marble Wines. “We’re excited about this expansion and look forward to building additional partnerships with wine shops, wineries, and other brands looking to break into the space.”Marble Wines was created to challenge the idea that wine is only for a select few, offering an approachable, accessible entry point for consumers who have historically felt excluded from wine culture.Through Elite Distribution, Marble Wines now has greater control over its Georgia supply chain and is positioned to expand into additional stores across the state, with plans for broader national growth on the horizon. Elite Distribution is also exploring opportunities to support other wine brands facing similar barriers to market entry.Marble Wines is currently available at select retail locations across Georgia, with additional partnerships expected to be announced in the coming months. The brand also offers nationwide shipping through its website at www.marblewines.com Through this expansion, Marble Wines and Elite Distribution are helping to redefine how wine brands enter and scale within the market—creating a model that prioritizes flexibility, accessibility, and opportunity for brands historically overlooked by traditional distribution systems.###About Marble WinesMarble Wines is an Atlanta-based wine company founded by Latoya S. Jordan and Brianna Shelko with a mission to make wine approachable, accessible, and fun. Built on the principles of community, collaboration, and inclusivity, Marble Wines offers quality wines designed for people who want an elevated experience without the pretension. The brand’s name reflects the founders’ commitment to collaboration across differences and their belief that great wine should bring people together, not keep people apart. For more information, visit www.marblewines.com

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