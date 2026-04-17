Alex Capozzi to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Capozzi, trial attorney and partner at Brach Eichler, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where he will share insights on achieving successful outcomes in complex personal injury and wrongful death litigation.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. This unique TV show features legal professionals from across the country who have built their reputation through results, leadership, and commitment to justice. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Capozzi will explore what it takes to secure favorable jury verdicts when insurance companies refuse fair settlement offers. He breaks down how strategic trial preparation, confident courtroom presence, and certified civil trial expertise can elevate client outcomes.Viewers will walk away with a clear understanding of how combining legal skill and persistence can achieve landmark results.Alex’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. More information can be found here https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/alex-capozzi

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