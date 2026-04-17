Madam Nselaa Ward, JD to Present on Reproductive Justice at the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale

Madam Nselaa Ward, Juris Doctor

International speaker examines the intersection of mental health, shame, and reproductive autonomy

Reproductive justice is not just about policy. It is about dignity, autonomy, and the psychological impact of how systems treat women’s bodies.” — Madam Nselaa Ward, JD

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW HAVEN, CT — The Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature Madam Nselaa Ward, JD, who will deliver a powerful and culturally grounded talk examining the intersection of reproductive justice, mental health, and systemic inequity.Her session, “For Bad Girls Only: The Mental Health Movement Inside Reproductive Injustice,” explores the psychological impact of living within systems that continue to regulate and politicize women’s bodies. Blending personal narrative, movement history, and cultural analysis, Ward’s work challenges audiences to reconsider how reproductive justice is understood and addressed.Her presentation centers on the role of shame, survival, and autonomy, highlighting how reproductive injustice extends beyond legal frameworks into the lived mental health experiences of women. Rather than focusing solely on policy or legislation, Ward calls for a more comprehensive approach that acknowledges dignity, identity, and human sovereignty as central to the conversation.Drawing from her background in law, advocacy, and leadership, Ward brings a multidimensional perspective to issues that are often approached in isolation. Her work emphasizes that reproductive justice cannot be fully addressed without also examining the emotional and psychological toll of systemic control, stigma, and cultural expectations placed on women.Ward, JD, previously managed her own law firm specializing in business and bankruptcy before transitioning into her current role as an internationally recognized Business Architect. A graduate of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, she has worked across legal, political, and advocacy spaces, including experience with the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and legislative work supporting women’s rights initiatives.Her advocacy for women’s rights expanded significantly through her involvement with national organizations and large-scale movements, including organizing efforts connected to major women’s rights demonstrations. She has also worked across sectors supporting entrepreneurs, law firms, and institutions in building sustainable systems and structures.An international speaker, best-selling author, and educator, Ward has delivered presentations at hundreds of colleges and corporations worldwide. Her work has been featured on major media platforms including BET, CNN, C-SPAN, TLC, and FOX, and she is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex social issues into accessible and engaging conversations.At the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale, her session is expected to resonate with students, clinicians, researchers, and advocates working at the intersection of mental health, gender equity, and public policy.This engagement is part of a broader initiative supported by Ni’ Nava & Associates , an organization focused on connecting institutions with speakers who bring both professional expertise and culturally relevant insight to campus programming.As conversations around women’s mental health continue to expand, platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are creating more opportunities for speakers like Ward to engage with universities and organizations seeking deeper, more impactful dialogue.Attendees will leave with a more comprehensive understanding of how reproductive justice intersects with mental health, along with a framework for approaching these issues in a way that centers dignity, autonomy, and long-term well-being.Ward’s message reinforces a critical shift: reproductive justice is not only a legal or political issue, but a mental health issue that requires a more integrated and human-centered response.

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