Nikki Torres Langman to Present Emotional Intelligence at the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale

Nikki Langman

International speaker introduces upstream strategies to address student mental health and retention through emotional intelligence

Mental health support should not begin at crisis. It should begin at connection, awareness, and early intervention.” — Nikki Torres Langman

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature international speaker and Emotional Intelligence Master Practitioner Nikki Torres Langman, who will present a forward-looking approach to student mental health, resilience, and retention.Langman’s session, “Rebuilding Resilience: Upstream Strategies for Student Success,” explores the role of emotional intelligence in addressing mental health challenges before they escalate into crisis. Her work focuses on proactive, systems-aware approaches that prioritize early intervention, psychological safety, and long-term student outcomes.Drawing on research from Cherniss et al. (2020), the American College Health Association (2025), and the National Institutes of Health (2025), Langman highlights the growing disconnect between reactive mental health systems and the realities faced by students, particularly women. Current data shows that a significant percentage of students experience high levels of distress, with women reporting disproportionately higher rates of anxiety and emotional strain.Her presentation reframes mental health not only as a clinical issue, but as a critical factor in student retention and institutional success. By connecting emotional intelligence to measurable outcomes such as stress regulation, coping ability, and academic persistence, Langman introduces a more proactive model for supporting student populations.Central to her work is the concept of addressing emotional disengagement before it leads to withdrawal, burnout, or attrition. Rather than relying solely on traditional, reactive approaches, she emphasizes frameworks that engage individuals earlier, using methods that are accessible across diverse learning styles, neurodiversity, and cultural contexts.Langman is the creator of UNBRICKABLE™, an experiential framework that integrates emotional intelligence, storytelling, and LEGOSERIOUS PLAYmethodology to support behavioral change and mental health awareness. Her approach combines hands-on engagement with reflective dialogue, creating environments where individuals can safely explore challenges and develop practical strategies for resilience.Her work is also informed by personal experience. After sustaining a life-altering injury as a university student that led to a prolonged period of recovery, Langman developed a deep understanding of the gaps in proactive mental health support systems. This perspective continues to shape her focus on creating spaces where individuals can address challenges before they become crises.With more than 200 speaking engagements delivered across five countries, Langman is known for translating complex emotional intelligence concepts into practical, real-world tools. She has been recognized as one of Australia’s Most Inspiring and Influential Leaders and a Global Woman of Influence, reflecting her impact across education, leadership, and mental health spaces.At the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale, her session is expected to resonate with clinicians, researchers, medical students, and institutional leaders seeking more effective ways to support student populations, particularly in addressing the unique pressures faced by women in academic environments.This engagement is part of a broader initiative supported by Ni’ Nava & Associates , an organization focused on connecting institutions with speakers who bring both applied expertise and innovative frameworks to campus programming.As institutions continue to explore more effective approaches to mental health and retention, platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are expanding opportunities for speakers like Langman to engage with universities and professional audiences worldwide.Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how emotional intelligence can be used as a proactive tool to support resilience, reduce attrition, and create more inclusive and sustainable systems of care.Langman’s work reinforces a key shift in the field: addressing mental health earlier, through structured and scalable approaches, is essential to improving long-term outcomes for students and institutions alike.

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