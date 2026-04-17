Dr. Tracy Latz to Present Neurobiological Model of Burnout at the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale

Dr. Tracy Latz

Integrative psychiatrist brings systems-level approach to burnout in high-achieving women

Burnout in high-achieving women is not a failure of resilience. It is often a biological response to prolonged overadaptation within high-demand systems.” — Dr. Tracy Latz

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature integrative psychiatrist Dr. Tracy Latz, M.D., M.S., who will present a research-informed, systems-level model for understanding burnout in high-achieving women.Dr. Latz’s session, “Beyond Resilience: The Neurobiology of Burnout in High-Achieving Women,” challenges the common framing of burnout as a matter of work-life balance or individual resilience. Instead, her work positions burnout as a complex biological and systemic process that often goes unrecognized in high-performing environments.Women in academic, medical, and leadership spaces frequently maintain high levels of output while experiencing chronic stress, nervous system dysregulation, and cognitive strain. According to Dr. Latz, these patterns are often overlooked because they do not always meet traditional diagnostic criteria, despite clear indicators such as insomnia, emotional blunting, reduced cognitive flexibility, and ongoing physiological stress.Her presentation introduces a systems-level framework that examines burnout through four interacting domains: neurobiology, cognitive patterns, identity reinforcement, and institutional structures. Drawing on research related to HPA axis activation, allostatic load, and neural overactivation, Dr. Latz highlights how prolonged overperformance can lead to measurable biological consequences.In addition to the physiological dimension, her work explores how perfectionism, overcontrol, and identity patterns tied to productivity reinforce burnout over time. She also addresses the role of institutional environments that reward endurance while failing to recognize or mitigate the long-term impact of chronic stress.Dr. Latz will introduce a structured intervention model that moves beyond generalized self-care approaches, focusing instead on targeted nervous system regulation, restoration of cognitive flexibility, identity recalibration, and strategic recovery planning. Her goal is to provide clinicians, researchers, and institutional leaders with a more precise and actionable framework for addressing burnout in high-achieving populations.With more than 35 years of clinical experience, Dr. Latz brings a multidisciplinary perspective that bridges conventional psychiatry with mind-body and integrative approaches. She holds advanced degrees in medicine, cell biology and immunology, metaphysics, and holistic healing, and is certified in mind-body medicine and clinical Qigong.Throughout her career, she has taught and contributed to medical education at institutions including Wake Forest University Medical Center, Broughton State Psychiatric Hospital, and MAHEC–UNC Asheville School of Medicine. An international speaker, published researcher, and co-author of five books on personal transformation, Dr. Latz is known for translating complex scientific concepts into practical strategies for sustainable mental well-being.At the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale, her work is expected to resonate with a diverse audience of clinicians, researchers, and professionals working at the intersection of performance and mental health, offering a more nuanced understanding of burnout that extends beyond individual behavior.This engagement is part of a broader initiative supported by Ni’ Nava & Associates , an organization focused on connecting institutions with speakers who bring both clinical expertise and applied insight to campus programming.As conversations around burnout continue to evolve, platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are expanding opportunities for experts like Dr. Latz to engage with universities and professional audiences nationwide.Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of burnout as a systems-level issue and with practical tools to support more sustainable performance and mental health outcomes.Dr. Latz’s work reinforces a critical shift in the field: burnout is not simply a failure of resilience, but often a biological response to prolonged overadaptation within systems that reward endurance over restoration.

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