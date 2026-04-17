Imperial Brands and Accevo turn manufacturing excellence into competitive advantage at global scale

Accevo MES platform now live across seven factories on three continents, delivering multi-million savings.

Working closely with Imperial Brands' teams across markets, we have built a scalable platform that enables data-driven decisions today and creates the foundation for AI-driven optimization tomorrow.” — Albert Pawula, MES Program Manager, Accevo

KRAKóW, POLAND, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accevo MES platform now live across seven factories on three continents, delivering multi-million savings and setting the foundation for a fully digitalized, data-led manufacturing ecosystem.

A long-term strategic partnership between Accevo and Imperial Brands PLC, one of the world's leading consumer goods companies, has been confirmed to digitalize and standardize Imperial Brands' global manufacturing operations.

The partnership formalizes two years of close collaboration and marks a significant milestone in Imperial Brands' broader Manufacturing Excellence and Imperial Operating System (IOS) transformation program. The Accevo platform is already live and delivering measurable value across seven Imperial Brands factories in Europe, the United States and Asia - with further rollouts planned across the global network.



Results proven across 7 factories on 3 continents

The foundation of the partnership is the successful deployment of Accevo's MES solution, designed to connect machines, people, and data in real time. The first phase of implementation focused on extended machine connectivity across Secondary department shop floors, edge-computing-based data acquisition and comprehensive microstop monitoring - giving factory teams instant, reliable visibility into line performance and the root causes of production losses.

Imperial Brands' teams now work with live operator guidance interfaces, real-time line-status dashboards and LossTree drill-down capabilities that enable rapid identification and elimination of unplanned downtime. The implementation follows the "Stop the Stops" methodology, operationalizing the principle of zero-loss manufacturing through standardized, data-driven performance management aligned to the company's Manufacturing Excellence standards.

"At Imperial, we are transforming the way we manufacture - with data, technology and unified processes. By harmonizing our data and simplifying processes, we empower our people, strengthen decision-making and unlock the value of our global scale. Together with Accevo, we are building a connected manufacturing ecosystem - simpler, smarter and ready for the future."

Martijn Kuipers, Global Manufacturing Excellence Director, Imperial Brands

The results already speak for themselves. In the first two years of the MES program, Imperial Brands achieved multi-million savings while improving both Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) across its operations.



A scalable architecture for global manufacturing

A defining feature of the partnership is the deployment model. Accevo's infrastructure is hosted entirely on Microsoft Azure, operating in a distributed, edge-computing architecture that enables rapid factory onboarding. New sites can be brought online quickly and consistently, leveraging a standardized global template - without the complexity and lead times associated with traditional, on-premises deployments.

Despite the breadth and complexity of Imperial Brands' global machine estate, Accevo's platform has demonstrated the flexibility required to connect and monitor diverse equipment configurations - an area where Accevo brings deep domain expertise accumulated across decades of tobacco and consumer goods manufacturing deployments.

"At Accevo, our mission is to make factories faster and smarter. We connect machines, people and data - all in real time. Our deep machine connectivity expertise allowed us to seamlessly integrate Imperial Brands' complex and diverse machine estate - and build a reliable data foundation from day one. We are proud to support Imperial Brands on their journey to a simplified, data-led manufacturing ecosystem."

Szymon Piróg, CEO, Accevo



Towards a fully integrated digital operations ecosystem

The long-term partnership extends well beyond machine monitoring. Building on the MES foundation, the roadmap progressively expands Accevo's platform to cover the full scope of manufacturing operations - from digitalized daily management and paperless shop floor workflows to full integration with Imperial Brands' enterprise systems. Each phase is designed to deepen the single source of truth across the global factory network, enabling more consistent decision-making, stronger operational alignment and the data infrastructure required for advanced analytics and AI-driven optimization.

"With one global standard, Imperial Brands' factories operate as a fully connected system - the same data, the same way of working, everywhere. By becoming truly data-led and partnering with Accevo, we Stop the Stops and build the operational discipline needed to drive real, measurable results across our entire manufacturing network."

Wojciech Skowroński, Head of Global Continuous Improvement, Imperial Brands

Together, these capabilities will give Imperial Brands a unified digital backbone across its manufacturing network - standardizing data, processes and performance management from the shop floor to executive reporting.

"Working closely with Imperial Brands' teams across markets, we have built a scalable platform that enables instant, data-driven decisions today and creates the foundation for AI-driven optimization tomorrow. With Accevo, every factory in the network operates on the same standard - and that is just the beginning."

Albert Pawula, MES Program Manager, Accevo

About Imperials Brands:

Imperial Brands PLC is a global consumer-focused company with a distinctive challenger role in the transforming tobacco and nicotine industry. Its portfolio spans combustible products, next generation products and smoke-free alternatives, with manufacturing operations across multiple continents.

More information: www.imperialbrandsplc.com



About Accevo:

Accevo delivers IT solutions for manufacturing, building a Smart Factory ecosystem that connects shop floor automation and analytics with business systems. Its MES platform and modules for OEE tracking, traceability, paperless operations, and production planning provide full digitalisation and real-time data flows. As part of the Dürr Group, Accevo combines the scale of a global engineering leader with the agility of an implementation-focused team.

More information: www.accevo.com

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The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry, for producers of furniture and timber houses, as well as in the assembly of medical and electrical products and in battery production. The Dürr Group generated sales of just under €4.2 billion in 2025 and currently has around 18,000 employees and 124 business locations in 32 countries. Since the sale of its environmental technology division at the end of October 2025, the business has been consolidated into three divisions:

Automotive: painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology as well as production technology for battery electrodes

Industrial Automation: assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions.

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