Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market Size to Hit USD 18.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by a CAGR of 6.21%

Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market

API MPMS metering, hydrogen-ready multiphase tech, and AI edge systems enable dispute-proof custody transfer across LNG and global oil & gas operations.

New PNGRB 2025 LNG rules demand dispute-proof metering now. See what’s changing: Maximize Market Research” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market 2025-2032The flow meter component segment occupied around 42% of the total oil and gas custody metering system market share in 2025.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70148/ According to a new report published by Maximize Market Research, titled, "Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market by Component, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & restraints, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and regulatory compliance trends. Global Oil And Gas Custody Metering System Market size was valued at USD 11.89 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 18.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2026 to 2032.Global Oil And Gas Custody Metering System Market is driven by increasing energy demand, LNG terminal expansion, and strict fiscal accountability requirements under API MPMS Chapter 5 and OIML R117. High capital investment custody metering systems averaging USD 3.4M per skid and shortage of API MPMS Chapter 5.8 certified technicians restrains the oil and gas custody metering system market growth. Adoption of IoT enabled metering systems, AI-based analytics oil and gas, and predictive maintenance metering are key factors emerging as the oil and gas custody metering system market trends.Oil And Gas Custody Metering System Market players are actively integrating cloud connectivity metering, edge-based custody computers, and multiphase capability to meet fiscal standards and reduce revenue leakage oil and gas. Established brands are leveraging strategies such as technology licensing, service agreements, and modular skid partnerships to consolidate position and expand footprint in the oil and gas custody metering system industry.North America dominated the oil and gas custody metering system market in 2025 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, driven by FERC enforcement and Measurement Canada standards requiring ±0.10% measurement uncertainty in custody transfer. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific exhibited the most rapid growth rate in the LNG segment during the forecast period, attributed to PNGRB 01 May 2025 Updated LNG Terminal Regulations mandating automated, tamper-evident metering with 15-minute data logging across 17 planned terminals.Oil and Gas Custody Metering Systems ensure accurate measurement during transfer of hydrocarbons with services such as automated proving, sampling, and real-time data monitoring. The market for custody metering has grown significantly due to rise in LNG trade volume, which reached 401.42 MT in 2024 and is tracking 6% higher in 2025. Change in regulatory preference toward dispute-proof metering systems and upgradation to ultrasonic flow meter oil and gas and Coriolis flow meter custody transfer further boost demand for fiscal-grade installations.Flow meter segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to its critical role in API MPMS compliant metering for custody transfer, which holds strong position in oil and gas custody metering system market share.The world oil and gas custody metering system market focuses mainly on component and geographical segmentation. The component segment includes flow meters, piping and valving, instrumentation and controls, data acquisition system, and others. Based on application, the oil and gas custody metering system industry is analyzed by onshore and offshore. As far as the geographical segmentation is concerned, the world oil and gas custody metering system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By Meter TypeUltrasonicCoriolisTurbineDifferential PressureOthersBy ComponentFlow metersPiping and ValvingInstrumentation and controlsData acquisition systemOthersBy ApplicationPipeline MonitoringFiscal MeteringBy LocationOffshoreOnshoreGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70148/ Key Findings of the Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market:Resilience Despite EPC Cyclicality: Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market GrowthOil and Gas Custody Metering System Market has shown resilience and continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2026 to 2032. Emerging markets such as India, Middle East, and China have seen significant growth in LNG custody metering systems development due to rising energy security mandates and increasing demand for fiscal transparency in oil and gas transfer.The oil and gas custody metering system market size in Asia-Pacific is expanding fastest, driven by India’s PNGRB 01 May 2025 Updated LNG Terminal Regulations mandating automated, tamper-evident metering. Additionally, established markets like North America and Europe continue to require ±0.10% measurement uncertainty upgrades seeking dispute-proof metering systems to meet API MPMS compliant metering and OIML R117 metering systems standards for fiscal accountability in oil and gas transfer.Shift to Fiscal-Grade Multiphase and Hydrogen Measurement in Oil and Gas Custody Metering System MarketOperators are increasingly seeking fiscal solutions for complex fluids rather than just volumetric measurement, a key factor shaping the oil and gas custody metering system industry. They prioritize multiphase flow meter capability and hydrogen-ready designs that are traceable and offer compliance exclusivity for alternative fuels metering solutions.Manufacturers are responding by curating Coriolis flow meter custody transfer and ultrasonic flow meter oil and gas systems rated for H2, and partnering with national labs to provide authenticated calibration that resonates with regulatory auditors. Emerson’s 26 June 2025 Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter update targets 2.5% oil rate in 95% GVF for fiscal use, directly addressing reduce revenue leakage oil and gas in marginal fields and supporting multiphase flow meter custody transfer without separators.Focus on Edge Compliance and Cyber-Security for Oil and Gas Custody Metering System MarketCyber compliance and edge calculation have become key considerations for operators deploying skid-based metering systems. They are increasingly seeking remote monitoring custody transfer that minimizes data exposure and promotes TSA Security Directive Pipeline-2021-02C compliance, a critical requirement for IoT enabled metering systems.Manufacturers in the Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market are responding by adopting IEC 62443 SL2 practices, edge custody computers with blockchain batch hashing, and local audit trails to maintain API MPMS Chapter 21 flow computer validation. Predictive maintenance metering and leak detection metering platforms are becoming standard features in custody transfer metering systems. Badger Meter’s 17 February 2026 results highlighted SmartCover integration for AI-driven remote monitoring and AI-based analytics oil and gas, strengthening position in high-precision flow measurement.Technology Integration in Fiscal Measurement Driving Oil and Gas Custody Metering System MarketTechnology plays an increasingly significant role in enhancing measurement integrity across the Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market. From automated proving and real-time diagnostic insights to in-skid composition analysis and virtual audit trails, systems are leveraging technology to provide traceability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance for custody transfer.Strict requirement to maintain API MPMS Chapter 21 flow computer validation and preserve the metrological traceability that defines fiscal metering systems. SICK AG’s 10 November 2025 Innovations portfolio focuses on integrating sensor intelligence with cloud-based edge computing to deliver real-time data monitoring and improve measurement transparency across complex oil and gas distribution networks, supporting data acquisition system oil and gas modernization.Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market, Key Players:Emerson Electric Co.Siemens AGEndress+Hauser GroupKROHNE GroupFMC Technologies, Inc.Cameron International CorporationTechnipFMC plcLEWA GmbHItron Inc.Badger Meter, Inc.Brooks InstrumentOVAL CorporationAzbil CorporationGE Oil & GasRockwell Automation, Inc.SICK AGRoxarSpirax-Sarco Engineering plcFlowserve CorporationInvensysMcCrometer, Inc.AW-Lake CompanyLiquid ControlsGet access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/oil-and-gas-custody-metering-system-market/70148/ FAQs:What is the Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market size and forecast to 2032?Ans: Global Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market size was valued at USD 11.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2026 to 2032.Which component dominates the oil and gas custody metering system market share?Ans: The flow meter component segment occupied around 42% of the total oil and gas custody metering system market share in 2025 due to its critical role in API MPMS compliant metering for custody transfer.Why is the Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market growing despite high capital investment?Ans: Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Market is growing due to LNG terminal expansion, strict 0.10% measurement uncertainty mandates under API MPMS Chapter 5 and OIML R117, and demand for dispute-proof metering systems to reduce revenue leakage oil and gas.Analyst Perspective:Oil and Gas Custody Metering System Sector growth hinges on LNG expansion, hydrogen metering upgradation, and cyber-secure edge tech adoption; strong returns via dispute-proof systems. North America leads, Asia-Pacific accelerates. 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