U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market Set to Boom Rapidly by 2033 | CritiTech, Elise Biopharma

U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market

The U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market is estimated to be valued at USD 854.2 Mn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 1,473.5 Mn by 2033.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market is estimated to be valued at USD 854.2 Mn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 1,473.5 Mn by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2026 to 2033. This strong growth is driven by rising demand for advanced drug formulation technologies, as the pharmaceutical industry increasingly focuses on enhancing bioavailability and stability through innovative spray drying solutions.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9040 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMODemand remains especially high for standard spray drying services, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 41.8% in 2025.Based on product, small molecules and APIs segment accounted for 42.1% of the U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market share in 2025.Pilot/clinical-scale services lead the U.S. market with an estimated share of 78.5% in 2025.Rising Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Fueling Market ExpansionCoherent Market Insights’ latest U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. These include rising demand for advanced drug delivery solutions, growing incidence of chronic diseases, expanding complex molecule and biopharmaceutical pipelines, and advancements in spray drying technologies.Spray drying is increasingly used to develop formulations that improve drug stability, enhance bioavailability, and allow controlled or targeted release. Applications such as inhalable powders, sustained-release formulations, and nanoparticle-based therapies depend on precise particle engineering, which spray drying provides. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing these processes to CDMOs that have the expertise and infrastructure to handle complex and challenging molecules, including biologics.Spray drying also enables the conversion of poorly water-soluble APIs into amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs) or finely engineered particles, improving dissolution, bioavailability, and therapeutic performance. These capabilities support adoption across oral, inhalable, and controlled-release dosage forms. Thus, rising demand for advanced drug delivery is expected to stimulate growth of the U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9040 High Costs and Technical Complexity Limiting Market GrowthThe U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market outlook appears promising due to expansion of pharmaceutical sector in the country and growing popularity of outsourcing trend. However, high costs and complex technical requirements might slow down market growth to some extent.Spray drying technology needs a high initial investment in advanced dryers, cleanroom infrastructure, HEPA filtration, and process monitoring systems. These costs can be prohibitive, especially for small to mid-sized CDMOs and biotech firms. In addition, the spray drying process involves technical complexity in optimizing parameters and ensuring consistent product quality, which requires highly skilled personnel.Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Unlocking Growth OpportunitiesThe growing burden of chronic and complex diseases, such as respiratory disorders, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, is increasing the demand for specialized drug formulations with better delivery properties. This is boosting the need for advanced spray drying CDMO services, as pharmaceutical companies are increasingly depending on contract development and manufacturing organizations to create high-performance formulations. Consequently, the U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period.Emerging U.S. Pharmaceutical Spray Drying CDMO Services Market TrendsIncreasing adoption of spray drying for enhanced drug formulations is expected to fuel market growth. Spray drying is widely used to improve the bioavailability, solubility, and stability of poorly water-soluble drugs, especially small molecules and complex APIs.Rising outsourcing trend is boosting U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms increasingly outsource spray drying services to CDMOs rather than investing in expensive in-house infrastructure. This trend reduces capital expenditures, accelerates development timelines, and allows sponsors to leverage external technical expertise.Growth in complex molecule and biopharmaceutical pipelines is supporting market expansion. The increasing development of complex small molecules, biologics, vaccines, and next-generation therapies (e.g., mRNA, peptides) is driving the use of spray drying for stability and formulation optimization. Many of these advanced molecules need specialized particle engineering, which is effectively provided by CDMOs with advanced spray drying capabilities.Improvements in continuous spray drying technologies, real-time analytics, automation, and particle engineering platforms are enhancing production efficiency, quality control, and scalability. They are making CDMO partners more attractive for both early stage and commercial projects.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9040 Analyst’s View“The U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for advanced drug delivery systems, increasing outsourcing of complex formulations, stringent regulatory standards for product quality and safety, and the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases,” said a lead CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in U.S. pharmaceutical spray drying CDMO services market report include:Serán Bioscience, LLCCatalent, Inc.AgraformAdvanced Powder DynamicsAltasciencesBend BioscienceElise BiopharmaCritiTechFuji Chemical Industries USA, Inc.LonzaPACEHovionePharma Spray Drying, Inc.Quotient SciencesSpray-TekRichman Chemical Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)CodisWuXi STAOthersKey DevelopmentsIn January 2026, Bend Bioscience broke ground on a 28,000 sq ft expansion to its facility aimed at advancing commercial spray drying and small-molecule manufacturing capabilities. This expansion is expected to support enhanced pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure at its FDA-inspected sites.In October 2025, Hovione expanded its spray-drying capacity for U.S. drug manufacturing by completing a $100 million investment cycle. This initiative strengthened the company’s position by doubling its spray-drying capacity in the United States.In March 2024, Serán announced the expansion of its spray drying capabilities to support pre-clinical programs. This expansion helps the company offer improved formulation and early-stage drug development services.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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