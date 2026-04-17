Carrie Farrell to Address Performance Disruption and Recovery Mindset at the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale

Carrie Farrell, Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Licensed mental health counselor brings performance psychology and recovery-based frameworks to Yale’s academic stage

The goal isn’t to avoid failure. It’s to reduce how long failure disrupts your ability to perform.” — Carrie Farrell

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature licensed mental health counselor Carrie Farrell, who will present a focused and practical approach to performance disruption in high-performing individuals, with an emphasis on recovery, regulation, and sustained execution.Farrell’s session, “Recovery Over Perfection: Developing the Recovery Mindset in High Performers,” centers on a critical but often overlooked factor in performance: not discipline or motivation, but how individuals respond when things go wrong.Working with elite athletes, academics, and performers, Farrell’s work focuses on helping high-achieving individuals regulate their response to pressure, process failure more efficiently, and reduce the impact of maladaptive perfectionism. Her approach reframes success not as the absence of failure, but as the ability to recover quickly and return to effective performance.Her presentation introduces the concept of a recovery mindset, a structured way of responding to disruption that minimizes downtime and maintains consistency over time. Rather than encouraging lower standards or emotional avoidance, her framework is designed to help individuals maintain high performance by improving how they recover between attempts.Farrell’s work is grounded in both clinical expertise and lived experience. As a licensed mental health counselor with over eight years in private practice, she has worked extensively with high-performing populations navigating pressure, identity, and expectation. She has also developed large-scale mental health programming, including serving as the mental health partner for the NAIA, where her work has reached more than 100,000 student-athletes and staff nationwide.A former Division I athlete whose career was cut short by injury, Farrell brings a unique perspective to performance and recovery, helping individuals reframe disruption not as failure, but as part of the process of sustained growth.At the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale, her message is expected to resonate with a diverse audience of students, professionals, and experts operating in high-demand environments, offering a practical framework for navigating pressure while maintaining consistent output.This engagement is part of a broader initiative supported by Ni’ Nava & Associates , an organization focused on connecting institutions with speakers who bring both professional expertise and applied insight to campus programming.As demand continues to grow for speakers who can bridge performance, mental health, and real-world application, platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are expanding opportunities for experts like Farrell to engage with universities and organizations nationwide.Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how to regulate their response to pressure, process failure more efficiently, and maintain performance over time without relying on perfection.Farrell’s work reinforces a key shift in performance psychology: long-term success is not determined by avoiding failure, but by how quickly and effectively individuals recover from it.

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