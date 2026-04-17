Dr. Natasha Williams to Address the Psychological Cost of the Strong Black Woman Archetype at Yale

Dr. Natasha Williams, C. Psych

International psychologist brings culturally adapted CBT framework to the Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale

Strength should be a choice, not an expectation. When it becomes compulsory, it carries a real psychological cost.” — Dr. Natasha Williams

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature internationally recognized psychologist Dr. Natasha Williams, C. Psych., who will deliver a timely and thought-provoking presentation on the psychological impact of the Strong Black Woman archetype and its implications for mental health care.Dr. Williams, a Registered Psychologist and one of the founding clinical directors of Allied Psychological Services in Toronto, will present “The Cost of Strength: Addressing the Strong Black Woman Archetype through Culturally Adapted Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.” Her work focuses on the intersection of culture, identity, and mental health, bringing a critical lens to how resilience is often framed within Black communities.Across generations, Black women have been celebrated for their strength, resilience, and ability to persevere under pressure. Dr. Williams challenges audiences to examine what happens when that strength becomes an expectation rather than a choice, and the psychological toll that can follow.Her presentation will explore the origins and evolution of the Strong Black Woman archetype, along with its documented mental health and physiological impacts. Drawing from both clinical research and real-world application, she will introduce Culturally Adapted Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CA-CBT) as a framework for more effective and culturally responsive care.Through this lens, Dr. Williams highlights how clinicians can better support Black women by honoring cultural resilience while also addressing the harmful expectations that can lead to burnout, emotional suppression, and long-term health consequences.Dr. Williams brings a unique blend of clinical expertise, media presence, and global speaking experience to the stage. In addition to her work in private practice, she is an international speaker, trainer, best-selling author, and certified Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion facilitator. Her media appearances include CTV News, CTV Your Morning, CBC, and The Marilyn Denis Show, and she has been featured in major publications such as Chatelaine, Reader’s Digest, The National Post, and The Huffington Post.She is also the author of several books, including Embracing Selfishness, It’s Not What You Think and You Are Not Every Woman!, both of which challenge traditional narratives around identity, self-worth, and emotional well-being.At Yale, her message is expected to resonate across a diverse audience of students, clinicians, researchers, and mental health professionals, offering both insight and practical frameworks for more inclusive and effective care.This engagement is part of a broader initiative supported by Ni’ Nava & Associates , an organization focused on connecting institutions with high-impact speakers who bring both professional expertise and meaningful perspective to campus programming.As demand continues to grow for speakers who can bridge research, lived experience, and practical application, platforms such as SpeakFest 2026 are expanding opportunities for experts like Dr. Williams to engage with universities and organizations nationwide.Attendees of the Women’s Mental Health Conference will gain a deeper understanding of how cultural expectations shape mental health outcomes, along with actionable strategies to support more sustainable and affirming approaches to care.Dr. Williams’ work reinforces an important shift in the field: strength should not come at the expense of well-being, and redefining that balance is essential for long-term health and resilience.

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