Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Community Bankshares, Inc.
April 16, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Community Bankshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:
Community Bankshares, Inc., LaGrange, Georgia
Cease and Desist Order dated April 14, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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