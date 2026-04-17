Influential Women Recognizes Barb Owen-Boerger: Fashion-Forward Mosquito Protection for Life and Travel

DETROIT LAKES, MN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Getaway Apparel Redefines Outdoor Protection with Stylish, Wearable InnovationBarb Owen-Boerger is the Founder of Getaway Apparel, a women-owned brand dedicated to making mosquito repellent beautiful, wearable, and practical. Inspired by her love of lake days, Barb set out to solve a common problem: traditional insect repellents are often messy, strongly scented, and filled with ingredients many consumers question. Believing there had to be a better solution, she developed Getaway Kimonos—stylish kimono-inspired wraps treated with EPA-registered Insect Shield technology that provides long-lasting, odorless protection suitable for all ages, including children and pregnant women. Designed for travel, outdoor living, and everyday wear, the collection allows individuals to stay protected without sacrificing comfort or style.Barb’s entrepreneurial journey reflects creativity, perseverance, and community-driven innovation. In 2020, she began testing her concept by sharing treated sarongs and cover-ups with friends and family. Encouraged by positive feedback, she continued refining her idea. After facing both personal and professional challenges, Barb officially launched Getaway Apparel in 2023, introducing Getaway Kimonos to the market. Drawing on her experience and the supportive community of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, she transformed a simple idea into a growing brand. The company quickly gained traction, earning media attention and enthusiastic customer testimonials praising both function and fashion. Her approach reflects a belief in slow, intentional product development rooted in real-life use cases and customer feedback.Beyond product innovation, Barb Owen-Boerger champions wellness, functionality, and accessible entrepreneurship. She encourages others to observe everyday challenges and transform them into meaningful solutions that enhance daily living. Her work blends practicality with creativity, extending beyond apparel into resin jewelry design, teaching, and mentorship.Through Getaway Apparel, Barb Owen-Boerger continues to promote a lifestyle where protection, beauty, and ease coexist, empowering people to enjoy the outdoors with confidence and comfort.Learn More about Barb Owen-Boerger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/barb-owen-boerger or through her website, https://getawaykimonos.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.