Mrs. Durga Chamoli Highlights Labour Welfare at National PR Day Conclave, 2026 Through Strategic Communication

national pr day 2026 holy sin cafes dehradun national pr day 2026 holy sin cafes dehradun ims students national pr day 2026 ims students attending holy sin cafes dehradun IMS students at National PR DAY 2026 Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka PR DAY 2026 Statement

It is not merely education or knowledge that defines influence, but the responsible and impactful use of that power in shaping public thought and discourse

As a vital pillar of democracy, the media holds the responsibility not just to inform, but to influence perspectives with integrity, accountability, and purpose” — Mrs. Durga Chamoli

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second day of the six-day National PR Day Conclave 2026 witnessed a thought-provoking and socially relevant session centered on labour welfare, ethical communication, and worker empowerment. The conclave, being held at Saffron Hills Studio , Holy Sin Café, is organized by Prime Circle Events in collaboration with Axolotl Emprise.The keynote session, titled “Communicating Labour Welfare: Strategies for Worker Empowerment,” was delivered by Mrs. Durga Chamoli, Senior IT Expert at the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers ( UKBOCW ) Board. The session brought forth a compelling intersection of governance, communication strategy, and grassroots realities.Setting the tone for the session, Mrs. Durga Chamoli emphasized the ethical responsibility that comes with the power of communication. She stated,“It is not merely education or knowledge that defines influence, but the responsible and impactful use of that power in shaping public thought and discourse.”Highlighting the role of media and public communication in a democratic society, she further remarked,“As a vital pillar of democracy, the media holds the responsibility not just to inform, but to influence perspectives with integrity, accountability, and purpose.”Moving beyond conventional narratives, the session took an introspective turn as Mrs. Durga Chamoli addressed the deeply rooted issue of social bias and discrimination towards labour communities. She urged participants to reflect on their own perceptions and question unconscious prejudices.She emphasized that discrimination often begins subtly—through judgments based on appearance, clothing, or socio-economic background. She encouraged the audience to consciously examine why individuals tend to distance themselves from workers who may not appear “tidy” or socially acceptable, stressing that such biases hinder true inclusivity.According to her, meaningful labour welfare begins with self-acceptance and awareness, followed by a conscious effort to eliminate discriminatory thinking. She stressed that communication strategies must go beyond dissemination of information and work towards humanizing workers and restoring dignity in public perception.The session also highlighted the transformative role of digital communication systems in bridging the gap between welfare schemes and beneficiaries. Mrs. Durga Chamoli explained how effective use of technology, combined with strategic public relations, can significantly enhance awareness, accessibility, and trust among workers.Under the guidance of Labour Commissioner Shri P.C. Dhumka, the UKBOCW Board has demonstrated substantial progress in the field of labour welfare and worker empowerment. As per official data, the board has 3,30,167 active workers and 2,12,051 inactive workers registered under its ambit, along with 5,191 recorded cases of deceased workers.In the financial year 2023–24, a total of 46,224 workers were newly registered, while 8,855 welfare schemes were approved, reflecting the state’s strong commitment towards labour welfare, social security, and inclusive development.These initiatives include financial assistance, healthcare benefits, education support for workers’ children, and various social security measures. Despite these efforts, Mrs. Durga Chamoli noted that lack of awareness continues to be a major barrier, underscoring the importance of effective communication strategies in ensuring last-mile delivery of benefits.The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and attendees, fostering meaningful discussions on the ethical dimensions of communication, social responsibility, and the evolving role of public relations in governance.Students from IMS Unison University actively participated in the session, adding valuable perspectives and engaging in interactive dialogue with the speaker.The conclave aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry exposure by bringing together professionals, policymakers, and students on a common platform. Through such sessions, participants gain deeper insights into how communication can act as a catalyst for social transformation and inclusive growth. The event is being successfully organized by Prime Circle Events, with key contributions from Shruti Kotiyal, Neeraj Pandey, Riya Thakur, Pooja Rupain, and Prateek Thapliyal, in collaboration with Saffron Hills Studio , Holy Sin Cafes and Axolotl Emprise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.