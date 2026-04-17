Influential Women Highlights Megan Thole: Leadership Coach and Strategic Advisor Transforming Mindful Leadership

MARION, IA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Leadership Through Mindfulness, Emotional Intelligence, and Self-AwarenessMarion, Iowa – Megan Thole is a leadership coach, founder, and trusted advisor known for helping individuals and organizations navigate change with clarity, intention, and confidence. Her work brings together personal growth and organizational strategy—supporting leaders in how they think, lead, and make decisions in high-pressure environments.As the Founder of Hello Mindful You, Megan helps individuals and leaders build self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and more intentional ways of living and leading. Through her coaching, workshops, and speaking, she empowers people to create meaningful, lasting change from the inside out—developing clarity, confidence, and sustainable growth in both their personal and professional lives.She is also the Founder and Principal Advisor of Thole Advisory Co., where she partners with executive leaders and organizations navigating change and high-stakes decisions. Through this work, she provides strategic counsel, supports leadership alignment, and helps leaders move forward with clarity and confidence.Megan’s experience spans leadership roles across higher education and financial services, where she has led strategic planning, organizational change, and cross-functional initiatives. Her ability to connect strategy with execution—while keeping people at the center—has made her a trusted partner to leaders and teams.A PROSCI-certified Change Management Practitioner, Megan brings more than a decade of experience guiding organizations through change. Her expertise includes designing human-centered processes, strengthening leadership alignment, and building resilience.Megan holds a Master’s degree in Leadership and Management from Concordia University, St. Paul, and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Loras College. Her work has earned regional recognition, including being named a 2025 Corridor Business Journal Forty Under 40 honoree, highlighting her impact as an established leader in leadership development and organizational strategy.Megan attributes her success to doing what she loves, being aware of and embracing her unique talents, and creating environments where growth can flourish. She believes that meaningful success is rooted in alignment—when values, purpose, and action come together in a way that feels both intentional and sustainable.To young women entering her field, Megan encourages confidence, self-belief, and courageous action—even before feeling fully ready. She emphasizes that confidence is built through experience and that meaningful growth begins when individuals are willing to move forward despite uncertainty.She believes effective leadership requires both compassion and self-awareness, and that sustainable impact is only possible when personal well-being is prioritized alongside professional responsibility.Beyond her professional work, Megan is passionate about writing, thought leadership, and community service. She actively volunteers with Special Olympics, reflecting her commitment to inclusion and meaningful impact.Through her work across both Hello Mindful You and Thole Advisory Co., Megan Thole continues to support leaders in leading with intention, compassion, and clarity. As she shares:“This isn’t about fixing or becoming someone new. It’s about remembering who you are—and learning how to lead and live like it.”Learn More about Megan Thole:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/megan-thole or through her website(s), https://hellomindfulyou.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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