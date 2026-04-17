Influential Women Profiles: Michelle Thompson, Founder of Michelle Thompson Coaching

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Executive Expertise, Strategic Coaching, and Holistic Guidance to Inspire Growth and Lasting ChangeEstero, Florida – Michelle Thompson, MBA, PMP, CLC, is a transformational leader, coach, author, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping individuals create lives of clarity, fulfillment, and purpose. As the Founder of Michelle Thompson Coaching, Michelle serves as a transformational life coach, life strategist, podcaster, and speaker, partnering with clients who are ready to overcome obstacles, unlock their potential, and make meaningful change.Her debut book, Courageously You: Seven Simple Frameworks to Create the Life You Love, is for women who are ready to stop living by default and start rebuilding on their own terms. Drawing from her own journey through recovery, divorce, and reinvention, Michelle offers seven practical, story-driven frameworks to help readers move from fear to authentic, courageous living. Through a holistic coaching approach, Michelle helps clients examine thought patterns, identify limiting beliefs, and intentionally design futures aligned with their values and personal vision. Her work is rooted in the belief that transformation begins from within and becomes sustainable when paired with practical strategy, accountability, and empowered action.Michelle’s professional foundation sets her apart in the coaching industry. Armed with her MBA from the Wake Forest University School of Business and extensive corporate leadership experience, she brings a rare combination of strategic rigor and compassionate guidance to her clients. Her background includes leading complex, high-impact initiatives across healthcare, retail, and global organizations, managing multimillion-dollar programs, and driving organizational change at the executive level.This experience enables Michelle to help clients translate bold visions into achievable plans. She is skilled at breaking down ambitious goals into manageable steps, helping individuals maintain momentum while building confidence and resilience along the way. Whether working with entrepreneurs, professionals, or women navigating life transitions, Michelle empowers clients to move forward with clarity and intention.Michelle attributes her success to having the courage to walk away from what once felt guaranteed in order to create the life she truly wanted. By choosing growth over comfort, she embraced intentional risks, stayed aligned with her values, and built a path defined by purpose and fulfillment.She believes one of the greatest opportunities in today’s entrepreneurial landscape is the freedom to redefine success on one’s own terms, even amid uncertainty and constant change. At the same time, she recognizes that one of the biggest challenges is staying committed when results are not immediate. Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to remain persistent, self-motivated, and trusting of the process. In Michelle’s view, believing in one’s own second act can make all the difference.The values most important to Michelle in both her work and personal life are growth, purpose, and empowerment. She is especially inspired by witnessing transformation in her clients. Seeing other women grow, reclaim their voice, step into their potential, and discover fulfillment is deeply rewarding to her and continually reinforces the mission behind her work.Beyond her coaching practice, Michelle continues to give back through leadership, speaking engagements, and community involvement. By sharing her expertise and lived experience, she inspires others to trust the journey, embrace personal growth, and lead lives of meaning and impact.Through strategy, compassion, and an unwavering belief in human potential, Michelle Thompson continues to make a lasting difference in the lives of those she serves.Learn More about Michelle Thompson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-thompson or through her website, https://michellethompsoncoaching.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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