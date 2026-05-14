Privagent, Inc. Wins Amazon Web Services AI Pitch Competition in Little Rock, Arkansas

Privagent Founders Ron Merrill and Paul Cowart

$50,000 in AWS Professional Services to Fund HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare Infrastructure for AI Patient and Employee Intelligence Platform

Healthcare organizations have one problem that costs more than any other: Strategic Opacity” — Ron Merrill

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Privagent, Inc., the developer of Dave, an AI clinical intelligence platform serving hospital employees and patients across the full care continuum, today announced it has won the Amazon Web Services AI Pitch Competition held April 16, 2026, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Business and Economic Development at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.The competition was presented in partnership with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC), UA Little Rock Tech Launch, UA Little Rock School of Business, and Amazon Web Services. Privagent was selected from a field of competitors across all industries, earning $50,000 in AWS Partner professional services delivered by PREDICTif Solutions, an operating unit of nClouds and an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner."Healthcare organizations have one problem that costs more than any other: Strategic Opacity," said Ron Merrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Privagent. "The gap between what leadership believes is happening inside their organization and what their employees and patients actually experience shows up in turnover, in patient experience scores, in readmission penalties, and in $20 million per year in uncollected Medicare reimbursement sitting on the table at 98 percent of American hospitals. Dave closes that gap. This prize funds the AWS infrastructure that makes Privagent deployable to every hospital system in the country."Dave is an AI conversational agent that operates across two distinct roles inside hospital systems. On the employee side, Dave conducts confidential voice interviews with nurses, physicians, administrators, and support staff, surfacing the operational bottlenecks and communication breakdowns that erode margin and drive turnover. Eight specialized AI agents process each interview concurrently, producing board-level, leadership-level, and department-level intelligence reports that identify specific frictions by category and severity.On the patient side, Dave serves as a clinical Ombudsman, meeting patients at admission and conducting up to nine voice conversations over eight post-discharge weeks. For patients with chronic conditions, Dave continues bi-weekly for up to twelve months, tracking recovery, detecting complications early, confirming medication adherence, and ensuring care plan follow-through. The platform simultaneously administers HCAHPS-aligned questions and generates intelligence across all four CMS Value-Based Purchasing domains.The $50,000 in PREDICTif and AWS professional services will be applied to building the HIPAA-compliant AWS architecture required for enterprise healthcare deployment, including Amazon Transcribe Medical for clinical-grade voice processing, Amazon HealthLake for audit-ready healthcare data storage, Amazon Bedrock as the conversational intelligence layer for Dave, and AWS Control Tower for multi-tenant security and data isolation. PREDICTif has deployed this specific technology stack for healthcare clients previously and will bring that domain expertise to the Privagent buildout.Company TractionPrivagent currently operates seven active discovery engagements across healthcare, education, manufacturing, and commercial services. The company has three hospital systems in its pipeline, including a prospect inside the Texas Medical Center, with documented value creation of up to $20 million per system. The platform is built on 43,000 lines of production code, supported by a provisional patent covering 25 claims across the full Organizational Intelligence Flywheel architecture, and built on an outcomes-based revenue model. Privagent measures the value it creates and prices against it.Merrill credited Paul Cowart, Privagent's Chief Technology Officer and the principal architect of the Dave platform, as an equal contributor to the win. "Paul built everything Dave runs on. This recognition belongs to him as much as it does to anyone."About Privagent, Inc.Privagent, Inc. is an AI-native clinical intelligence company based in Austin, Texas. The company's platform, Dave, serves as both an organizational intelligence engine for hospital employees and a clinical Ombudsman for patients across the full care continuum. Privagent is purpose-built to close Strategic Opacity, the gap between what healthcare leadership believes is happening inside their organization and what their employees and patients actually experience. For more information, visit privagent.com.Media ContactRon MerrillCEO and Co-Founder, Privagent, Inc.ron@privagent.comprivagent.com

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