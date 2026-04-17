Influential Women Showcases Renee Porter, PhD, MBA: Academic Leader and Professor Championing Student Success

SAINT CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higher Education Innovator, Air Force Veteran, and Community Leader Dedicated to Lifelong Learning, Service, and Transformational ImpactSt. Charles, Missouri – Renee Porter, PhD, MBA, PMP, SHRM-SCP, SHRM-CP, is a distinguished business school professor, academic leader, and administrator whose career in higher education spans more than two decades. Through her leadership, teaching excellence, and unwavering commitment to student achievement, Dr. Porter has built a legacy centered on empowering learners, strengthening institutions, and preparing future professionals for success.Dr. Porter currently serves as Professor of Management at the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Lindenwood University. In this role, she is widely respected for her innovative teaching style, practical classroom approach, and dedication to creating career-focused learning experiences. Her expertise includes management, human resources, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness, all of which she integrates into engaging educational environments that prepare students for today’s evolving workforce.In addition to her faculty responsibilities, Dr. Porter has served in numerous senior leadership roles, including Associate Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship and Campus Provost. Her leadership experience also includes serving as Director of Online Programs for the School of Business and Technology at Webster University, where she played a key role in expanding and strengthening online education initiatives. Across each position, she has consistently demonstrated expertise in curriculum development, instructional design, academic advising, nonprofit organizations, and human resources development.Dr. Porter earned her PhD in Educational Studies with a focus on Curriculum and Instruction from Saint Louis University and her MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds both SHRM-SCP and SHRM-CP credentials, reflecting her strong command of leadership, organizational strategy, and human capital management.An entrepreneur and United States Air Force veteran, Dr. Porter brings a disciplined, mission-driven perspective to every endeavor. Early in her career, she served as a Staff Sergeant, teaching technical training. That experience reinforced her passion for education and her dedication to helping others grow and succeed.Later in life, while raising young children in her forties, Dr. Porter earned her PhD and made the courageous decision to leave a position she loved to pursue opportunities more closely aligned with her long-term purpose. She credits her success to hard work, persistence, and a genuine love for higher education. She remains deeply committed to helping her organization thrive and continues to believe in the transformative power of education.The best career advice she has ever received is simple yet profound: never stop learning. That principle continues to guide both her personal development and professional leadership.Dr. Porter also sees tremendous opportunity in supporting schools through effective professional development. She believes educators must be continuously prepared, supported, and equipped to adapt to changing standards and student needs in order to strengthen school performance and outcomes.In addition to her academic and professional roles, Dr. Porter serves on the Lewis and Clark SHRM Board and the ACBSP Board of Commissioners. She also contributes as a Peer Reviewer for both the Higher Learning Commission and ACBSP, supporting institutional quality and continuous improvement in higher education. Demonstrating a strong commitment to civic leadership, she previously served two elected terms on the Fort Zumwalt School District Board of Education.Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Porter values legacy, service, and purpose. She is passionate about genealogy and preserving family history, including her goal of publishing a book in honor of her mother. She is also deeply committed to civic service through her work with the Veterans Commission.Whether in higher education, community leadership, or personal pursuits, Renee Porter continues to lead with respect, dedication, and a desire to create lasting positive change.Learn More about Renee Porter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/renee-porter or through her profile on Lindenwood University, https://www.lindenwood.edu/about/directories/faculty-staff-directory/details/rporter/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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