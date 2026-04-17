MONDAINE Reinterprets Its Iconic Classic with a New Anthracite Dial and Mesh Bracelet

Classic Collection

A Swiss Made 40 mm watch inspired by the iconic Swiss Railways Station Clock designed by Hans Hilfiker in 1944.

The Classic Collection is defined by clarity and balance. With the new anthracite dial and mesh strap, we introduce a contemporary tone while preserving the instantly recognisable design.” — Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director

PFäFFIKON SZ, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONDAINE introduces a new addition to its Classic Collection with the launch of the Anthracite model featuring a grey stainless steel mesh strap. Inspired by the design of the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock , the watch translates the iconic railway clock aesthetic into a refined 40 mm wristwatch format.Recognised as one of the most enduring examples of functional Swiss industrial design, the Swiss Railways Station Clock has influenced generations of designers and remains one of the most recognisable time displays worldwide.The design is based on the Swiss Federal Railways Station Clock created in 1944 by engineer Hans Hilfiker. Developed for clear readability in busy public spaces, the clock introduced a minimalist dial with bold black markers, geometric hands, and the distinctive red seconds hand. These principles continue to define MONDAINE’s Classic Collection today.The new Anthracite Classic features a 40 mm case crafted from recycled 316L stainless steel with a brushed finish and polished top ring. The anthracite dial creates a contemporary contrast with the bold hour markers and the signature red seconds hand while maintaining the high legibility associated with the original railway station clock design.“The Classic Collection is defined by clarity and balance,” says Maria Valenzuela, Global Marketing Group Director at MONDAINE. “With the new anthracite dial and mesh strap, we introduce a contemporary tone while preserving the instantly recognisable design.”The watch is powered by a Swiss quartz movement. A hardened mineral crystal protects the dial, and the model is water-resistant to 5 ATM for everyday use. The stainless steel mesh milanaise strap adds a modern interpretation while remaining consistent with the collection’s minimalist design language. For improved visibility in low-light conditions, the hands are treated with Super-LumiNovaFirst introduced in Swiss Railways Stations in 1944, the distinctive dial remains one of the most recognizable examples of functional industrial design and continues to influence modern watchmaking today.The new Anthracite model expands MONDAINE’s range of Swiss Made watches, continuing the brand’s focus on clarity, functionality, and reliability while reinterpreting a historic design in a contemporary architectural colourway.The Anthracite Classic also reflects Mondaine’s long-standing focus on responsible production. The Mondaine Group follows the 3Rs principle — Reduce, Recycle, Reuse — and has focused on sustainable materials and production processes for more than 60 years. Since 2020, the Group has been CO₂ neutral across scope 1, 2, and 3 of the GHG protocol through reforestation initiatives.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

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