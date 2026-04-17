Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks #1 in Maine for Property Sales Over $550,000 in 2025

Additionally, the firm held the #1 statewide position for sales above $1 million, a distinction the firm has maintained for nearly two decades.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty , Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, announced that it once again achieved the #1 statewide ranking for Maine property sales over $550,000, based on full-year 2025 results.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty closed 767 transaction sides priced at $550,000 and above in 2025, generating $1,021,517,854 in total sales volume. This performance underscores our firm’s broad-based leadership in Maine's residential real estate overall. This market segment is characterized by intense competition among hundreds of brokerages and thousands of agents statewide.“With a median home sale price of just over $400,000 for the state in 2025, it is important for us, as a company to be involved in the market more broadly than just the highest priced properties,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “We fundamentally believe that all homes should be bought and sold with the highest level of professionalism. Our photos, attention to detail, global branding and unparalleled distribution are an important piece of the whole package.”In addition to leading the market for property sales over $550,000, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty continued to hold the #1 statewide position for sales above $1 million, a distinction the firm has maintained for nearly two decades. The company also led Maine in sales across multiple higher price categories in 2025, including properties sold above $2 million, $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty attributes its sustained success to an integrated marketing platform designed to maximize exposure and results for sellers at every level. This platform includes high-definition professional photography, immersive Matterport 3D virtual tours and property videos, premium print advertising, custom publications, a curated editorial presence including The Legacy Living Blog , and global property distribution through the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty network.“Our agents work with first-time buyers, second-home purchasers, and clients who own multiple properties across the country and around the world,” Lynch said. “It is incredibly rewarding to see that level of expertise and commitment translate into consistent record results across such a large number of transactions.”Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine's leading luxury and lifestyle property company, with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located At:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 (Greater Portland)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 (Mid Coast Maine)40 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Island)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 (Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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