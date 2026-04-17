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AI Hallucinations Put Three California Lawyers In State Bar Crosshairs

California's State Bar says three lawyers leaned on generative AI for their legal research and ended up filing briefs laced with nonexistent or off-point case citations. Two of those attorneys now face formal disciplinary charges, while a third has accepted conditions that include a short suspension, as regulators tighten the screws on machine-assisted lawyering.

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AI Hallucinations Put Three California Lawyers In State Bar Crosshairs

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