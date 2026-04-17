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California officially disbars John Eastman for his role in trying to overturn 2020 election

John Eastman, President Donald Trump’s former legal adviser and a former California law school dean, was disbarred from practicing law in California on Wednesday by the state Supreme Court for his conduct while trying to help Trump overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

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California officially disbars John Eastman for his role in trying to overturn 2020 election

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