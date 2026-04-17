Special Session on Crisis Communication in the Energy Sector at National PR Day Conclave 2026

Natinal PR Day Conclave 2026 at Holy Sin Cafes by Mr. Vimal Dabral PRO UJVNL

Fake news and miscommunication are the biggest threats to an organization’s reputation” — Mr. Vimal Dabral

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant and insightful session on crisis communication and public relations in the energy sector was conducted as part of the six-day National PR Day Conclave 2026, organized by PrimeCircle Events. The conclave is powered by Axolotl Emprise and is being hosted at Saffron Hills Studio and Holy Sin Café.The session, titled “Powering Public Trust: Crisis Communication and Reputation Management in the Energy Sector,” was delivered by Mr. Vimal Dabral, Public Relations Officer at Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.Mr. Vimal Dabral highlighted that the energy sector operates in a highly sensitive environment where crises can arise due to natural disasters, technical failures, human errors, and lack of timely communication.He elaborated on the Dharali disaster and explained how timely communication, transparency, and media coordination helped in effectively managing the situation.He also discussed the Byasi Dam crisis, where flooding affected Dwari village and led to public protests. The situation was managed through legal provisions and compensation, along with effective communication strategies.Mr. Dabral emphasized that media plays a crucial role during crises. He highlighted how press conferences and factual communication helped in presenting the organization’s perspective.He identified fake news, miscommunication, and negative word-of-mouth publicity as major challenges. He suggested measures like verified information dissemination, social media monitoring, and strong media relations.He stressed that PR is not just about communication but about building trust and maintaining relationships with stakeholders and communities.The session was highly interactive, with students actively participating and asking insightful questions. It also provided valuable guidance on career opportunities in public relations.The six-day conclave aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry exposure by bringing together professionals and students on a common platform.Faculty members Neeraj Kotiyal and Dr. Deepika Rawat from Tula’s Institute participated along with their students. The event is being organized by PrimeCircle Events, with key contributions from Shruti Kotiyal, Riya Thakur, Pooja Rupain, and Prateek Thapliyal

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