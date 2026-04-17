EC Assets Delivers Easter Joy to Patients at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital

EC Assets at CHPG

The alternative investment firm donated Easter gift bags filled with sweets and small surprises to patients spending the holiday at CHPG Monaco.

We wanted to do something meaningful for Easter - a small moment of joy and comfort for every patient spending the holiday at CHPG.” — EC Assets

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC Assets , an alternative investment firm with operational presence in Monaco, marked the Easter holiday this year with a community initiative at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace (CHPG), the principality's main hospital. The firm organized the delivery of Easter gift bags filled with sweets and small surprises for patients receiving care during the holiday period.The initiative, which was covered in the local daily Nice-Matin, recognized that many patients spend Easter away from their homes and loved ones. EC Assets delivered the gift bags to hospital staff, who then distributed them to patients across wards, with the aim of bringing a moment of festive spirit and comfort to those in treatment during what can be a particularly difficult time of year.Staff at CHPG welcomed the gesture, highlighting the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have on patient well-being and morale, especially for those facing extended or unplanned hospital stays during holidays.A LOCALLY ROOTED GESTURERather than a large-scale campaign, the Easter initiative was designed around a simple idea: that a small, personal gesture can meaningfully lighten a difficult period for patients and their families. CHPG serves as the central healthcare institution in Monaco, providing care to thousands of residents and visitors each year and acting as a cornerstone of the principality's public services.For EC Assets, the initiative reflects a broader view that a firm benefiting from Monaco's environment should participate in the life of the community it operates in, not only through financial activity, but through concrete, human-scale contributions.PART OF AN ONGOING COMMUNITY COMMITMENTThe Easter program forms part of EC Assets' ongoing community engagement in Monaco and the wider Côte d'Azur region. The firm intends to continue supporting initiatives that create direct, tangible moments of relief and joy for people in vulnerable situations, with a particular focus on healthcare and local civic life.ABOUT EC ASSETSEC Assets is an alternative investment firm focused on systematic strategies. The firm operates through a Cayman Islands–domiciled fund with management activities in the United Kingdom and operational presence in Monaco. EC Assets combines an institutional risk framework with a lean, founder-led culture and considers local engagement in the communities where it operates a core part of building a firm worth associating with over the long term.For more information, visit www.ecassets.com

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