Global Agricultural Film Market Led by North America; Mexico Growth Driven by Berry Global, BASF, Novamont

Expansion of protected cultivation, water-efficient farming, and biodegradable innovations is transforming Mexico into a strategic growth engine through 2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact MR's latest analysis, the Mexico agricultural film market is gaining strategic importance within the global landscape as commercial farming shifts toward higher productivity and sustainability. The global agricultural film market, valued at USD 9.10 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 9.42 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 13.29 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3.5% and creating an incremental opportunity of USD 3.87 billion.Within this framework, Mexico stands out with a 3.6% CAGR, driven by expanding greenhouse cultivation, rising exports of fruits and vegetables, and increasing demand for water-efficient farming solutions. The market is transitioning from traditional plastic usage toward performance-driven and eco-friendly film solutions, reshaping procurement strategies across the value chain.Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3450 Quick StatsMarket Size (2025):USD 9.10 BillionMarket Size (2026):USD 9.42 BillionForecast Value (2036):USD 13.29 BillionCAGR:5%Incremental Opportunity:USD 3.87 BillionLeading Segment:Mulch Films (46%)Leading Material:LDPE/LLDPE (63%)Key Players:Berry Global, BASF, Novamont, DuPont, RKW GroupExecutive Insight for Decision MakersMexico’s agricultural film market is shifting toward value-based adoption, where yield improvement and resource efficiency outweigh upfront cost considerations.Manufacturersmust offer dual portfolios combining conventional and biodegradable films.Investorsshould prioritize companies aligned with sustainable agriculture trends.Distributorsneed to strengthen last-mile connectivity in key farming regions.Failure to align with sustainability and precision agriculture trends could lead to declining competitiveness, especially as export markets demand higher compliance standards.Market DynamicsKey Growth DriversRapid expansion of greenhouse farming for export cropsIncreasing need for water conservation technologiesStrong adoption of mulch films for yield optimizationGrowth in precision and controlled agricultureKey RestraintsVolatility in petrochemical raw material pricesEnvironmental concerns around plastic wasteLimited composting infrastructureEmerging TrendsRising demand for biodegradable filmsIntegration with precision agriculture systemsDevelopment of multi-layer, high-performance filmsShift toward service-based agricultural solutionsSegment AnalysisMulch films dominate the Mexico market with 46% share, widely used in fruit and vegetable cultivation to enhance yield and reduce water usage.Fastest-growing segment:Biodegradable filmsBy Type:Mulch, greenhouse, silage filmsBy Material:LDPE/LLDPE (63%), EVA/EBA, biodegradable polymersBy End Use:Fruits & vegetables (52%), field crops (30%), forage (18%)The dominance of fruits and vegetables reflects Mexico’s export-oriented agricultural economy, where consistency and quality are critical.Supply Chain AnalysisThe supply chain is structured across four key layers:Raw Materials:Petrochemical firms supplying polyethylene and specialty polymersManufacturers:Convert raw materials into agricultural filmsDistributors:कृषि-input dealers and cooperativesEnd Users:Farmers, greenhouse operators, agribusiness firmsFlow of supply: Polymer suppliers provide inputs to manufacturers such as Berry Global and BASF, who produce specialized films. These are distributed through regional networks to farmers, particularly those engaged in export agriculture requiring high-performance solutions.Pricing TrendsPricing in Mexico’s agricultural film market reflects a mix of commodity and premium structures:Standard films:Price-sensitive, linked to polyethylene costsAdvanced films:Premium pricing due to performance and certificationsKey influencing factors include:Raw material price fluctuationsDemand for sustainable solutionsCertification and compliance costsMargins are higher in biodegradable and specialty films, while conventional films remain volume-driven.Regional AnalysisTop Countries by CAGR (2026–2036):United States: 3.9%Mexico: 3.6%Germany: 3.2%France: 3.1%United Kingdom: 3.0%Mexico’s growth is fueled by agricultural modernization, export demand, and increasing adoption of greenhouse farming. Compared to mature markets, Mexico offers stronger growth potential due to infrastructure development and rising technology adoption.Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately fragmented with both global and regional players competing.Key Companies:Berry GlobalBASFNovamontDuPontRKW GroupTrioplastStrategies include:Investment in biodegradable film technologiesExpansion of rural distribution networksProduct innovation for performance enhancementPartnerships with agricultural stakeholdersStrategic TakeawaysManufacturers:Focus on sustainable and high-performance film innovationInvestors:Target companies aligned with export agriculture growthDistributors:Enhance farmer engagement and technical servicesFuture OutlookMexico’s agricultural film market will increasingly align with sustainability goals and precision farming technologies. Biodegradable films and smart agriculture integration will define future growth, supported by government initiatives and export-driven demand.ConclusionMexico is emerging as a high-growth market within the global agricultural film industry, driven by modernization, sustainability, and export competitiveness. Stakeholders who invest in innovation, distribution, and eco-friendly solutions will be best positioned to capture long-term value.Why This Market MattersAgricultural films are becoming essential for efficient farming, enabling higher yields, better water management, and sustainable practices. Mexico’s rapid adoption highlights its critical role in shaping the future of global agriculture.Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3450 To View Related Report:Agricultural Biologicals Market https://www.factmr.com/report/agricultural-biologicals-market Agricultural Fumigants Market https://www.factmr.com/report/agricultural-fumigants-market Agricultural Micronutrients Market https://www.factmr.com/report/472/agricultural-micronutrients-market Fertilizer & Agricultural Chemical Market https://www.factmr.com/report/fertilizer-and-aricultural-chemical-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

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