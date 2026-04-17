Panthera logo Left to right: Gábor Kiss, Managing Director of OEC and Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera

Panthera Biopartners has announced the acquisition of Óbudai Egészségügyi Centrum Kft (OEC), Hungary’s leading independent clinical research site network.

By bringing together leading businesses in the UK and Hungary, we are creating a powerful platform to deliver faster, more reliable clinical trials at scale.” — Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panthera Biopartners Expands European Footprint with Acquisition of Hungary’s Leading Clinical Research Organisation, OEC - Strategic acquisition marks the first step in Panthera’s European expansion, strengthening its global competitiveness -Panthera Biopartners (Panthera), the leading UK based clinical trial Site Management Organisation (SMO), has announced the acquisition of Óbudai Egészségügyi Centrum Kft (OEC), Hungary’s leading independent clinical research site network. The deal marks the major first step in Panthera’s European expansion strategy, bringing together two high-performing, like-minded organisations to accelerate clinical trial delivery across the region.The acquisition follows Panthera’s investment from LDC, the private equity investor which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, alongside reinvestment from BGF, in August 2025. The investment was made to support Panthera’s ambition to become a major clinical research player across Europe through targeted international expansion.Established in 1997, OEC is widely regarded as Hungary’s leading independent clinical research organisation and the only non-academic site network operating at scale in the country. Over nearly three decades, it has built a high-quality, commercially successful clinical trials business, delivering Phase II–IV studies across a broad range of therapeutic areas.The transaction adds four Hungarian sites to Panthera’s network, including its flagship Budapest location, as well as three additional sites in Zalaegerszeg, Dunaújváros and Kaposvár. Together with over 70 specialist investigators, these sites provide access to diverse patient populations and strong regional recruitment capabilities, further strengthening Panthera’s ability to support global CRO and pharmaceutical partners.“This acquisition represents a major milestone for Panthera as we expand into mainland Europe,” said Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera. “OEC is a well-established organisation in Hungary with an outstanding reputation for quality, efficiency and patient access. By bringing together leading businesses in the UK and Hungary, we are creating a powerful platform to deliver faster, more reliable clinical trials at scale.”OEC’s operating model is built on dedicated clinical research infrastructure, experienced investigators and strong patient recruitment pathways. The organisation is currently running over 60 clinical trials across the four sites, all supported by fully trained staff working to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards. Its community-based model enables rapid study start-up, streamlined contracting, and flexible delivery across traditional, hybrid and virtual trials.The combined Panthera-OEC network will provide sponsors with enhanced access to patients across the UK and EU, helping to improve recruitment timelines and trial efficiency. Hungary is an increasingly attractive market for clinical research, thanks to its highly regarded investigators, engaged patient populations and competitive cost base, positioning the combined group strongly within the global clinical trials landscape.Gábor Kiss, Managing Director of OEC, added: “OEC has built a market leading position in Hungary by focusing on quality, innovation and patient-centred research. Joining Panthera enables us to scale our capabilities, expand our reach, and continue delivering high-quality clinical trials for sponsors and CRO partners across Europe.”The acquisition supports Panthera’s strategy to build a leading international site network that offers sponsors scalable, high-performing sites and consistent delivery standards across multiple geographies.

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