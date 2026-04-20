Swapcard Launches End-to-end Event Registration Solution to Help Organizers Drive More Revenue

Unifying registration with an event platform creates a seamless experience for attendees and exhibitors, combining customizable, user-friendly tools with dedicated human support and onsite equipment.” — Baptiste Boulard, CEO at Swapcard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, the revenue-first intelligent event management platform for associations, trade show & conference organizers, and media companies, today announced the launch of its end-to-end event registration solution . The new offering strengthens Swapcard’s platform by bringing registration into a fully connected event journey—from first interaction to post-event insights.Registration plays a critical role in event success, influencing conversion, attendee experience, data quality, and ultimately revenue. Yet many organizers still rely on fragmented tools that create operational complexity and limit visibility. Swapcard’s registration solution addresses these challenges by unifying registration with the broader event experience in a single platform.“Registration is the foundation of the entire event ecosystem, but for too long, the industry has struggled with a massive disconnect,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO at Swapcard."Meaningful engagement and networking rely entirely on capturing the right demographic data at the point of registration. Traditionally, organizers have had to rely on third-party providers that never structured data with a networking-first perspective, resulting in a fragmented experience for everyone involved.We built this solution to address that specific pain point. Unifying registration with a core event platform creates a seamless experience for attendees and exhibitors alike. It combines highly customizable, user-friendly back-ends for organizers with what technology alone can’t replace: strong human support from build to onsite setup. Organizers can finally treat registration as a strategic driver of revenue and performance—not just a form to fill out.”Swapcard’s registration solution is designed as part of a continuous event experience:Registration → Profile → Agenda → Networking → Onsite check-in → Exhibitor leads → Post-event insights → Revenue and rebookingsBy connecting each step, organizers benefit from a single source of truth for attendee and exhibitor data—enabling better personalization, more meaningful engagement, and clearer measurement of event outcomes.Modern events require flexibility to manage multiple audiences, custom journeys, pricing structures, and onsite logistics. Swapcard’s registration solution is built to handle these requirements without adding operational overhead.Key capabilities include:- Flexible registration flows with conditional logic to support different attendee journeys- Ticketing and pricing options tailored to diverse audiences and event formats- Integrated payments and reporting for better visibility and control- Onsite check-in and badging for faster, more accurate arrivals- Dedicated self-service portals for exhibitors and speakersThese capabilities help organizers increase conversion, maintain cleaner data, and deliver a smoother onsite experience.Swapcard’s registration offering is designed to support events at every level of complexity—without forcing organizers to switch tools.Launchpad Registration supports advanced requirements with sophisticated workflows, multiple audiences, approvals, and full customization—giving organizers the flexibility to handle complex registration scenarios without workarounds. For faster, more streamlined needs, In-App Registration enables teams to launch quickly with a conversion-focused experience built directly into the Swapcard platform. To ensure seamless execution onsite, Onsite Support & Services combines check-in, badging, access control, equipment, and expert support to deliver a fast, reliable arrival experience.Together, these solutions give organizers the flexibility to start simple, scale as requirements grow, and execute with confidence on event day.With the launch of its registration solution, Swapcard continues to expand its platform to better support the full lifecycle of events. By bringing registration into a connected system, organizers can reduce reliance on multiple tools, streamline operations, and unlock better outcomes across revenue, engagement, and insights.“Events are becoming more complex, but the technology behind them shouldn’t be. We’ve focused on making registration and the event platform work as one seamless experience, so the data organizers capture at registration flows straight through to networking, lead generation, and post-event insights. That’s what turns registration from an operational step into a revenue driver.” said Godefroy des Francs, CPO and Co-founder at Swapcard.Swapcard’s event registration solution is now available globally

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