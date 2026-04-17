Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Sulfites, and Colors

Company Name:
Silver Moon LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Silver Moon, LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream of San Leandro, CA is voluntarily recalling all products sold in retail-sized packaging because they were distributed without ingredient labeling and therefore they contain undeclared allergens, sulfites, and added colors. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Loard’s Ice Cream was distributed to Loard’s Ice Cream parlors in Northern California. The ice cream products were sold in retail-sized containers and available for purchase from the store-front freezers.

The product is a 32oz blue paper cup and a 56oz plastic cup labeled under Loard’s Ice Cream. Label examples are shown at the bottom of the document.

Item Description

Undeclared Allergen(s) 

Undeclared Food Coloring(s) 

Undeclared Sulfites

Size(s) 

Barcode

Loard’s Almond Joy Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds), Soy

N/A

Yes

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Banana Ice Cream

Milk

Yellow 5

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Black Raspberry Marble Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40, Blue 1

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Black Raspberry Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40, Blue 1

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Black Walnut Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40, Blue 1

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Brownie Nut Fudge Ice Cream

Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree Nuts (Walnuts), Wheat

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Burgundy Cherry Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40, Blue 2, Blue 1

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Butter Brickle Ice Cream

Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Butterscotch Marble Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Caramel Cashew Ice Cream

Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Cashews)

N/A

Yes

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Champagne Sherbet

Milk

Red 40

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Chocolate Marble Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

Milk, Soy

Yellow 5, Blue 1

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Chocolate Showers Ice Cream

Milk, Soy

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Chocolate Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Coffee Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Milk, Wheat, Soy

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Egg Nog Ice Cream

Milk, Eggs

Yellow 5

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Green Tea Ice Cream

Milk

Yellow 5

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Horchata Ice Cream

Milk, Soy

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Lemon Chiffon Ice Cream

Milk, Eggs

Yellow 5

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Lime Sherbet

Milk, Soy, Wheat 

Yellow 5, Green 3

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Mango Ice Cream

Milk

Yellow 5

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Maple Walnut Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)

N/A

Yes

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream

Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Mocha Chip Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Orange Sherbet

Milk

Yellow 5

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Peanut Butter Fudge Ice Cream

Milk, Peanuts

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Pecan Praline Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Pecans)

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Peppermint Ice Cream

Milk, Soy

Red 40

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Pistachio Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Pistachios)

Yellow 5, Blue 1

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Pumpkin Ice Cream

Milk

Yellow 6

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Rainbow Sherbet

Milk, Soy

Red 40, Green 3, Yellow 5

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Raspberry Sherbet

Milk

Red 40

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Rocky Road Ice Cream

Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

Milk, Soy

N/A

Yes

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Strawberry Ice Cream

Milk

Red 40

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

N/A

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Ube Ice Cream

Milk

Red 3, Red 40, Blue 1, Blue 2

N/A

32 fl oz

N/A

Loard’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Milk

N/A

N/A

32oz, 56 fl oz

N/A

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was determined during FDA inspection that the product’s retail packaging did not include the required ingredient statement and allergen declarations.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement with updated packaging. Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at (415) 547-0520 Monday through Friday from 9AM - 3PM PST, or hello@silvermoonfoods.com.