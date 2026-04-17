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Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 16, 2026 FDA Publish Date: April 16, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Sulfites, and Colors Company Name: Silver Moon LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Silver Moon, LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream of San Leandro, CA is voluntarily recalling all products sold in retail-sized packaging because they were distributed without ingredient labeling and therefore they contain undeclared allergens, sulfites, and added colors. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Loard’s Ice Cream was distributed to Loard’s Ice Cream parlors in Northern California. The ice cream products were sold in retail-sized containers and available for purchase from the store-front freezers.

The product is a 32oz blue paper cup and a 56oz plastic cup labeled under Loard’s Ice Cream. Label examples are shown at the bottom of the document.

Item Description Undeclared Allergen(s) Undeclared Food Coloring(s) Undeclared Sulfites Size(s) Barcode Loard’s Almond Joy Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds), Soy N/A Yes 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Banana Ice Cream Milk Yellow 5 N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Black Raspberry Marble Ice Cream Milk Red 40, Blue 1 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Black Raspberry Ice Cream Milk Red 40, Blue 1 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Black Walnut Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts) N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Milk Red 40, Blue 1 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Brownie Nut Fudge Ice Cream Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree Nuts (Walnuts), Wheat N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Burgundy Cherry Ice Cream Milk Red 40, Blue 2, Blue 1 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Butter Brickle Ice Cream Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds) N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Butterscotch Marble Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Caramel Cashew Ice Cream Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Cashews) N/A Yes 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Champagne Sherbet Milk Red 40 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream Milk Red 40 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Chocolate Marble Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Milk, Soy Yellow 5, Blue 1 N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Chocolate Showers Ice Cream Milk, Soy N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Chocolate Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Coffee Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Milk, Wheat, Soy N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Egg Nog Ice Cream Milk, Eggs Yellow 5 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Green Tea Ice Cream Milk Yellow 5 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Horchata Ice Cream Milk, Soy N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Lemon Chiffon Ice Cream Milk, Eggs Yellow 5 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Lime Sherbet Milk, Soy, Wheat Yellow 5, Green 3 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Mango Ice Cream Milk Yellow 5 N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Maple Walnut Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts) N/A Yes 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds) N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Mocha Chip Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Orange Sherbet Milk Yellow 5 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Peanut Butter Fudge Ice Cream Milk, Peanuts N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Pecan Praline Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Pecans) N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Peppermint Ice Cream Milk, Soy Red 40 N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Pistachio Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Pistachios) Yellow 5, Blue 1 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Milk Yellow 6 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Rainbow Sherbet Milk, Soy Red 40, Green 3, Yellow 5 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Raspberry Sherbet Milk Red 40 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Rocky Road Ice Cream Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts (Walnuts) N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Milk, Soy N/A Yes 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Strawberry Ice Cream Milk Red 40 N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A Loard’s Toasted Almond Ice Cream Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds) N/A N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Ube Ice Cream Milk Red 3, Red 40, Blue 1, Blue 2 N/A 32 fl oz N/A Loard’s Vanilla Ice Cream Milk N/A N/A 32oz, 56 fl oz N/A

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was determined during FDA inspection that the product’s retail packaging did not include the required ingredient statement and allergen declarations.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement with updated packaging. Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at (415) 547-0520 Monday through Friday from 9AM - 3PM PST, or hello@silvermoonfoods.com.