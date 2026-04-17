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Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: March 27, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg, hazelnut and soy Company Name: Blueroot Health Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Aller-C Dietary Supplement

Company Announcement

March 27, 2026 — Middletown, CT — Blueroot Health of Middletown, Connecticut is voluntarily recalling two lots of Vital Nutrients Aller-C dietary supplements due to the potential to contain undeclared egg, hazelnut, and soy. People who have allergies and/or severe sensitivity to egg, hazelnut, and soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Aller-C was distributed nationwide by VitalNutrients.co and other online retailers.

The recalled product is packaged in a white plastic bottle containing 100 or 200 capsules and includes lot numbers 25E04-A and 25E04-B with an expiration date of 05/27 on the side of the bottle.

Product Count UPC Lot Numbers Expiration Date Vital Nutrients Aller-C 200 693465524213,

693465000090 25E04-B 05/27 Vital Nutrients Aller-C 100 693465524114,

693465000083 25E04-A, 25E04-B 05/27

The allergens were discovered as part of routine internal testing and promptly reported by the company to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are asked to immediately discontinue use and return the product to Blueroot Health for a replacement product. Consumers with questions may contact Blueroot Health at (888) 328-9992 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 7:00pm, or support@vitalnutrients.co.

Link to Expanded Press Release