COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Soy, Sulfites, and Colors
- Company Name:
- Silver Moon LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Silver Moon, LP dba Loard’s Ice Cream of San Leandro, CA is voluntarily recalling all products sold in retail-sized packaging because they were distributed without ingredient labeling and therefore they contain undeclared allergens, sulfites, and added colors. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Loard’s Ice Cream was distributed to Loard’s Ice Cream parlors in Northern California. The ice cream products were sold in retail-sized containers and available for purchase from the store-front freezers.
The product is a 32oz blue paper cup and a 56oz plastic cup labeled under Loard’s Ice Cream. Label examples are shown at the bottom of the document.
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Item Description
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Undeclared Allergen(s)
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Undeclared Food Coloring(s)
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Undeclared Sulfites
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Size(s)
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Barcode
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Loard’s Almond Joy Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds), Soy
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N/A
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Yes
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Banana Ice Cream
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Milk
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Black Raspberry Marble Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40, Blue 1
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Black Raspberry Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40, Blue 1
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Black Walnut Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40, Blue 1
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Brownie Nut Fudge Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree Nuts (Walnuts), Wheat
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Burgundy Cherry Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40, Blue 2, Blue 1
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Butter Brickle Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Butterscotch Marble Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Caramel Cashew Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Cashews)
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N/A
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Yes
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Champagne Sherbet
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Milk
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Red 40
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Chocolate Marble Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Chocolate Mint Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy
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Yellow 5, Blue 1
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Chocolate Showers Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Chocolate Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Coffee Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
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Milk, Wheat, Soy
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Egg Nog Ice Cream
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Milk, Eggs
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Green Tea Ice Cream
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Milk
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Horchata Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Lemon Chiffon Ice Cream
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Milk, Eggs
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Lime Sherbet
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Milk, Soy, Wheat
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Yellow 5, Green 3
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Mango Ice Cream
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Milk
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Maple Walnut Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)
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N/A
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Yes
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Mocha Chip Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Orange Sherbet
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Milk
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Yellow 5
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Peanut Butter Fudge Ice Cream
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Milk, Peanuts
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Pecan Praline Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Pecans)
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Peppermint Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy
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Red 40
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Pistachio Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Pistachios)
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Yellow 5, Blue 1
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Pumpkin Ice Cream
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Milk
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Yellow 6
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Rainbow Sherbet
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Milk, Soy
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Red 40, Green 3, Yellow 5
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Raspberry Sherbet
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Milk
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Red 40
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Rocky Road Ice Cream
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Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts (Walnuts)
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream
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Milk, Soy
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N/A
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Yes
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Strawberry Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 40
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Toasted Almond Ice Cream
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Milk, Tree Nuts (Almonds)
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N/A
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Ube Ice Cream
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Milk
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Red 3, Red 40, Blue 1, Blue 2
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N/A
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32 fl oz
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N/A
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Loard’s Vanilla Ice Cream
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Milk
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N/A
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N/A
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32oz, 56 fl oz
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N/A
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was determined during FDA inspection that the product’s retail packaging did not include the required ingredient statement and allergen declarations.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement with updated packaging. Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at (415) 547-0520 Monday through Friday from 9AM - 3PM PST, or hello@silvermoonfoods.com.