MDC offering fewer MRAP private properties in southeast Missouri and the Ozarks for public use this spring

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CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Several private properties in southern Missouri previously open to hunters, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiasts are now closed to public use. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP) properties were forced to cancel their participation due to a lapse in federal funding.

MRAP provides incentives for private landowners to allow fishing, hunting, and/or wildlife viewing by the public on their lands. The program is funded through the federal Farm Bill from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). MRAP includes nearly 40 properties around the state. Regulations and allowed activities for each MRAP property are posted on bulletin boards onsite.

“MRAP is supported by a grant funded in the Farm Bill and administered by the USDA, called the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program,” explained MDC Private Lands Program Supervisor Lisa Potter. “We’ve recently had to withdraw properties from the program because of the lapse of available federal grant funding.”

The following MRAP properties have recently withdrawn from the program and are no longer open to public use:

Twin Chimney Middle Ranch Tract in Howell County

South Fork Tract in Howell County

Vance Road Tract in St. Francois County

Military Trail Tract in Bollinger County

Alley One Tract in Reynolds County

In addition to the aforementioned properties, the Gipsy Junction Tract in Bollinger County will be withdrawing May 1.

In October of 2025, other MRAP closures were made. Read about those closures at Fewer MDC MRAP private properties offering public access to outdoor recreation | Missouri Department of Conservation.

Additional properties may be withdrawn from the program. MDC encourages hunters and others to check the MRAP listing map at mdc.mo.gov/mrap before making their spring outdoor plans.