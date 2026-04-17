WYDOT continues concrete repairs on Belt Loop, work will begin on Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with DeBernardi Construction will be continuing with work on the next section of concrete repairs slabs on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop, in Rock Springs beginning Monday, April 20th. Crews recently completed Phase 2 from Walnut Street to Stable Lane and will open that section tomorrow, April 17.

Work will begin on Phase 3 of the project, Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive on Monday, April 20th and will last roughly two weeks.