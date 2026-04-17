WYDOT continues concrete repairs on Belt Loop, work will begin on Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with DeBernardi Construction will be continuing with work on the next section of concrete repairs slabs on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop, in Rock Springs beginning Monday, April 20th. Crews recently completed Phase 2 from Walnut Street to Stable Lane and will open that section tomorrow, April 17.
Work will begin on Phase 3 of the project, Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive on Monday, April 20th and will last roughly two weeks.
The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4.50 miles of the South Belt Loop (WYO 376). The completion date for the overall work is set for October 31, 2026.
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