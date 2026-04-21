Krambu Announces Strategic Collaboration with Endor and Supermicro to Advance Sustainable AI Data Center Infrastructure

Krambu, Endor, and Supermicro partner to deliver sustainable AI data centers with DLC-2 liquid cooling and waste heat recovery for next-gen AI Factories.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU Inc. (Krambu), today announced a strategic collaboration with Endor Development, LLC (Endor), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) focused on the development and deployment of next-generation, sustainable AI Factories The collaboration brings together three complementary leaders across AI computing, infrastructure delivery, and data center development to address the rapidly growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI compute capacity worldwide.Driving Innovation in Sustainable AI InfrastructureThe parties intend to jointly explore solutions that integrate advanced AI server technologies with innovative, environmentally responsible data center design. A key focus of the collaboration is the implementation of industrial symbiosis principles, including the capture and reuse of waste heat generated by AI data centers for beneficial applications such as agriculture, residential heating, and industrial processes.“At Krambu, we believe the future of AI infrastructure must be both high-performing and sustainable. This collaboration with Supermicro and Endor allows us to bring together best-in-class AI compute, advanced direct liquid cooling, and industrial symbiosis to redefine how data centers are built and operated.” Said Steve Wood, CEO Krambu. “We’re excited to help drive solutions that not only power AI innovation but also create meaningful environmental and community benefits.”“At Endor Development, we design innovative and sustainable AI Data Centers for our clients in the Americas and globally delivering a vibrant future for local communities and governments seeking to develop sites with existing power sources.” Said Jake Smith, CEO, Endor Development, LLC., “This announcement brings Endor Development significant AI data center capacity with high performance server technology from Super Micro to fulfill Krambu AI compute off takers.”This approach aims to significantly improve overall energy efficiency while supporting broader sustainability goals across multiple sectors.Defined Roles Across the AI Data Center Value ChainEach organization brings distinct expertise to the potential collaboration:Supermicro will provide end-to-end AI server solutions, including system design, architecture, integration, and delivery of fully configured, rack-level compute systems. The company will also support testing, deployment, and lifecycle services such as maintenance, upgrades, and technical support.Krambu will serve as the channel partner and infrastructure integrator. Leveraging its partnership with Supermicro, Krambu will coordinate procurement, logistics, and installation of AI systems. In addition, Krambu will lead the design and engineering of advanced cooling solutions particularly direct liquid cooling (DLC-2) and sustainable infrastructure systems that incorporate waste heat recovery and energy reuse. Krambu will also support customer engagement and help facilitate relationships with anchor tenants.Endor will lead the sustainable innovative design and operations for the AI data center facilities such as site development, permitting, and construction. In addition, they will also oversee integration of AI systems while also laying foundation for AI ecosystems that are efficient, resilient, and capable of supporting global demand for advanced computing.About KrambuKrambu is a data center infrastructure company specializing in sustainable, high-efficiency designs, including direct liquid cooling, AI colocation services, and industrial symbiosis systems purpose-built for AI factories. We provide rack-ready, direct-to-chip liquid-cooled environments optimized for high-density GPU deployments, including NVIDIA HGX systems. Our facilities are engineered to support modern AI infrastructure with the power, cooling, and reliability required for sustained, large-scale compute.Headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations across Washington, Idaho, and Montana, Krambu offers scalable colocation capacity throughout the Pacific Northwest—enabling customers to deploy quickly, expand efficiently, and operate with confidence. From single deployments to multi-megawatt clusters, Krambu supports rapid installation, high uptime, and infrastructure designed specifically for the demands of AI.About Endor Development, LLCEndor Development, LLC., is a stealth startup designing sustainable AI Data Centers for a vibrant future. Its innovative solutions deliver sustainable Power Usage Efficiency, performance and resiliency with clean energy and security. ENDOR works with a global ecosystem alongside nature with over 100 years experience delivering world-class products. ENDOR Development, LLC., an Oregon business with AI Data Center Factories under design in the Americas and other countries. ENDOR Development, LLC., All Rights Reserved.

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