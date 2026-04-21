Fantasy Island Schools for Kids Explores Daycare and Preschool in Norwood Park

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Fantasy Island Schools for Kids highlights daycare and preschool programs in Norwood Park, focusing on early learning, care, and child development.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC is highlighting its local approach to daycare, preschool, and kindergarten for families searching in and around Norwood Park. Located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago’s 60646 area, the school serves families from Norwood Park first, along with nearby communities such as Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Gladstone Park, Portage Park, Sauganash, Edgebrook, Niles, Park Ridge, and Skokie.As local families compare childcare options, proximity is only part of the decision. Parents also want a clean and dependable environment, full-day care that works with real schedules, meaningful early learning, and a school community they can trust. Fantasy Island Schools for Kids has built its reputation around that combination: structured daily routines, multilingual support, three fresh cooked meals prepared on site each day, a large outdoor play space, and programs designed to support social, emotional, and academic growth.Families searching for daycare near Norwood Park Chicago, preschool near Norwood Park , or kindergarten near Norwood Park Chicago are often looking for more than basic care. They want continuity. Fantasy Island Schools for Kids offers daycare, preschool, and kindergarten in one location, giving families a practical path as children grow and prepare for the next stage of school.The school’s programs are shaped around both family logistics and school readiness. Children benefit from consistent routines, guided learning, outdoor play, music and art enrichment, and an environment designed to feel warm, purposeful, and well cared for. The school’s multilingual setting — with English, Polish, and Ukrainian support — remains an added benefit for many Northwest Side families, while its academic strength and kindergarten-readiness orientation help distinguish it from more generic childcare options.Fantasy Island Schools for Kids is intentionally focused on nearby families rather than trying to speak to all of Chicago at once. That local focus reflects how parents actually search and how they actually choose a school for young children: by finding a strong option close to home, close to work, or along a realistic daily route.What nearby families often value most• Daycare, preschool, and kindergarten in one location• Three fresh cooked meals prepared on site each day at no additional cost• A clean facility with a large outdoor play area• Multilingual support in English, Polish, and Ukrainian• A structured early-learning environment with strong kindergarten readiness• Weekday hours that support working families, beginning at 7:00 A.M.About Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLCFantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC is a daycare, preschool, and kindergarten located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646. The school provides a multilingual, structured early-learning environment for families in Norwood Park and nearby Northwest Side communities. Families can learn more or schedule a tour by calling 773-206-4627 or visiting www.fantasyislandschoolsforkids.com

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