The World’s First 18K Purple Gold Dial Watch Surpasses 1500% on Kickstarter | Featured in Luxury Media

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewelry Miura Co., Ltd., a Japanese jewelry manufacturer, announced that its Kickstarter campaign for the world’s first mechanical watch featuring an 18K purple gold dial has surpassed 1500% of its initial funding goal, raising over ¥3 million(approx. $20,000 USD) since its launch on March 17, 2026.The project has attracted strong support from backers around the world, reflecting growing global interest in rare materials and Japanese craftsmanship. Originally developed for high-end jewelry, 18K purple gold is an exceptionally rare alloy known for its natural purple hue and limited production.The project has also been featured in The Prestige Edit, a leading luxury lifestyle publication, further highlighting its uniqueness and design appeal.The collection includes three distinctive models: “Hokusai Red Fuji,” inspired by traditional Japanese art; the Skeleton model, showcasing the intricate mechanical movement; and the Open Heart model, balancing elegance with visibility of the movement. Each watch is powered by the MIYOTA 90S5 automatic movement and assembled in Japan.Due to the technical challenges of working with purple gold, production is strictly limited to small quantities for each model. This rarity, combined with its innovative use in watchmaking, has contributed to the project’s strong momentum.The campaign is currently live on Kickstarter until April 30, 2026.For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page

World’s First Purple Gold Dial Watch – Launching on Kickstarter!!

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