Professional 3D Dental Scans Now Available at ALIGNERCO’s Dallas-Fort Worth Partner Clinics

3D scan for custom aligner plan ALIGNERCO Clear Aligners Clear Braces

ALIGNERCO is bringing affordable teeth straightening to Dallas-Fort Worth with professional 3D scans and convenient at-home clear aligner treatment.

Combining advanced 3D scanning with at-home aligner treatment allows patients to achieve better results on their own schedule” — Dr. Anas Athar

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIGNERCO , a leading direct-to-consumer clear aligner brand trusted by over 100,000 customers nationwide, is expanding access to affordable teeth straightening across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through professional 3D scan partnerships with local dental clinics.Residents can now book a professional in-person 3D dental scan at a nearby partner clinic to begin their clear aligner treatment with greater convenience and precision.Here’s how it works:Book a Scan: Schedule an appointment at a participating Dallas-Fort Worth scan center through ALIGNERCO’s website.Get Scanned: A licensed dental professional performs a fast, accurate 3D scan.Start Treatment: ALIGNERCO creates a personalized treatment plan and delivers custom aligners directly to the customer’s doorstep.“Combining advanced 3D scanning with at-home aligner treatment allows patients to achieve better results on their own schedule,” says Dr. Anas Athar, DDS, a dual-trained orthodontist and oral & maxillofacial radiologist with over 20 years of experience.“This initiative allows Dallas-Fort Worth residents to access at-home orthodontic care without disrupting their busy schedules, making a straighter smile more achievable than ever,” he adds.About ALIGNERCOALIGNERCO is a trusted provider of at-home clear aligner treatment, helping thousands achieve straighter smiles without the high costs of traditional orthodontics. With flexible payment options, expert oversight, and in-person scanning options, ALIGNERCO continues to make teeth straightening more accessible across the United States.For more details, visit www.alignerco.com

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