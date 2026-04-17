Agili8 announced strategic partnership with DC Alliance Group at the AI Innovation Summit

USA and Australian panel at the AI Innovation Summit Agili8 CEO Esther Oh DC Alliance Group Natalie Parker

Strategic partnership leverages ground-breaking technologies to combat rising fuel costs and disruption amid global uncertainty

Governments and enterprises should not see AI as a race to flex the best technological advancement, but as a responsibility to create better outcomes for humanity. ” — Esther Oh, CEO Agili8

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agili8 , the pioneer of multiple award-winning XRAI VisionⓇ, specialising in extended reality, artificial intelligence and computer vision announced its strategic partnership with DC Alliance Group at the AI Innovation Summit between Australia and USA. The Summit held by Innovate Australia was opened by the Lord Mayor Councillor Bruce Reynolds and facilitated by US Consul General Colleen E. Altstock in Perth.Esther Oh, Founder & CEO of Agili8 was a speaker and panellist amongst 6 renowned Australian and American AI leaders who developed or deployed AI with meaningful impact. She emphasized the importance of building ethical AI for the purpose of solving real problems, saying "Governments and enterprises should not see AI as a race to flex the latest technological advancement, but as a responsibility to create better outcomes for humanity."Their revolutionary XRAI VisionⓇ teleports experts to frontline and remote areas without risk or travel using 3D “virtual eyes-on, hands-on” guidance and AI assistance in merged reality. Customers experience significant quantifiable outcomes, from saving lives, scarce resources, costs to reducing carbon footprint.Voted as Australia’s Most Innovative Start-up, Agili8 broke the world’s fastest record to save a hospital staff from amputation in 15 minutes between a remote clinic and a metro hospital with only 3 clinicians. This saved the Western Australian public health system a minimum of AUD $64,554 in surgery, 12 months of patient wait time and 1.3 tonnes of carbon footprint, on top of freeing up at least 12 clinicians’ time and salaries.This superior ability to conduct virtual diagnosis in the metaverse with hands-on expertise and AI assistance radically disrupts how telehealth, humanitarian aid and remote troubleshooting for critical infrastructure is delivered at scale across the globe. It also solves rising fuel costs, shortage of scarce resources and disrupted supply chains in the midst of global uncertainty.Natalie Parker, Sales Lead for DC Alliance Group reinforced the critical role sovereign data centres and high-performance networks play in enabling next-generation AI applications. The Group has a 23,680 square feet Certified Tier III data centre in Perth, custom built for high performance and low latency mission-critical workloads, with GPUaaS, private cloud, remote telecommunications and managed IT services.This strategic partnership enables both companies to deliver secure, cutting edge computing solutions to governments and enterprises, especially for critical industries and field support services whose core business involves sending staff to customers’ sites. When flights and fuel are no longer available, their solutions enable businesses to continue operations with minimal disruption.About DC Alliance GroupDC Alliance Group is a technology and infrastructure provider specialising in secure, enterprise-grade data centre services, cloud solutions and connectivity, with a strong focus on supporting mission-critical work for government and enterprise clients.About Agili8Agili8 empowers frontline and remote workforce to work Smarter. Faster. Safer through advanced XRAI Vision deep technologies using smart wearables and smart phones.

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