TekXYZ Launches the First Boxing Reflex Ball with Punch Counting and Voice Updates

TekXYZ HitBuddy H1 boxing reflex ball set

An industry-first innovation that transforms the reflex ball into a smart training partner with built-in punch tracking.

HitBuddy H1 reflects our goal on improving the user experience of boxing reflex ball products through continuous innovation” — Mingxing Yuan, founder of TekXYZ

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, TekXYZ, the world’s leading company in the boxing reflex ball category, launched an industry-first model featuring real-time counting and built-in voice updates. Designed for both training and recreational use, HitBuddy H1 counts users’ punches and delivers immediate voice feedback to help them stay updated and track their progress more easily.

HitBuddy H1 combines a boxing reflex ball with a headband that supports its built-in counting function. Its counting function is enabled by a sensing mechanism integrated into the headband structure. During punching, the elastic string’s pull triggers the internal counting response, allowing the product itself to register punch counts directly. It also features three built-in voice characters that deliver count updates and milestone announcements.

Boxing reflex balls are generally used for everyday fun, stress relief, and training for reaction and coordination. Across these use cases, some users also want to track punch counts and challenge themselves to improve results. However, such functionality is often absent from products in this category. Some products rely on app-based counting instead. This can require a mobile phone, internet access, and extra setup. As a result, counting may be less convenient and less accessible for users such as children and older adults. HitBuddy H1 is designed to address this gap by bringing real-time counting directly into the product and making punch tracking more convenient and accessible across a wider range of use scenarios.

“HitBuddy H1 reflects our goal on improving the user experience of boxing reflex ball products through continuous innovation,” said Mingxing (George) Yuan, founder of TekXYZ. “By combining a built-in sensing mechanism with voice updates that announce counts and milestones, we aimed to make the product more convenient for on-the-go use.”

In addition to its counting and voice companion features, HitBuddy H1 also includes a glow-in-the-dark ball, a user-friendly mechanism for quick adjustment of elastic string length, and a recessed hand-protection design intended to help reduce contact with harder components during use.

While HitBuddy H1 is designed to operate independently for its core counting function, the product also reflects TekXYZ’s broader direction of combining physical training tools with interactive functionality. The company plans to further connect HitBuddy H1 with its app ecosystem in the future to expand interactive experiences. HitBuddy H1 is currently available through TekXYZ’s official website and is expected to become available on additional sales channels, including Amazon.

About TekXYZ

Founded in 2017, TekXYZ is a brand under Shenzhen Atmosphere Technology Co., Ltd. Its founder, Mingxing Yuan, is a boxing reflex ball enthusiast who established the company after finding many problems with existing products in this category and wanting to improve them. TekXYZ has its own manufacturing facilities and in-house R&D and design capabilities, and the company has sold over 1 million items to date. Its products are developed for a range of use cases, from everyday fun and stress relief to fitness, reaction, and coordination training. In addition to its product line, the company operates a mobile app platform where users can share videos and experiences. Through its products and platform, TekXYZ aims to build an inclusive community where more people can enjoy the fun of boxing reflex balls.

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