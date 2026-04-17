$2.75 Million Settlement Recovered in Commercial Truck Auto Accident Case

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a serious commercial vehicle collision, a $2.75 million recovery was awarded following extensive litigation.In the matter of Case No. 22STCV34125, Los Angeles Superior Court, this case stemmed from a major roadway crash in which a commercial vehicle entered opposing traffic, leading to a violent head-on collision and severe injuries. The accident led to extensive medical treatment, ongoing rehabilitation, and long-term recovery planning due to the significant physical and financial impact on those involved.Through detailed investigation and strategic advocacy, the team of personal injury lawyers established liability and pursued compensation reflecting medical expenses, future care needs, lost income, and other damages associated with catastrophic injuries. Commercial auto accident cases often involve complex insurance structures and corporate accountability issues, requiring careful legal strategy and comprehensive preparation.This result reflects the firm’s continued commitment to securing meaningful recoveries in high-stakes personal injury matters involving negligent commercial operators.About KJT Law GroupKJT Law Group is a California law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals in personal injury, workers’ compensation, employment and habitability matters statewide. Known for its thoughtful legal strategy and thorough preparation, the firm works to deliver results that address both immediate needs and long-term challenges.

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