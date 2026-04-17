ROOFING SUPPLEMENT COMPANY FOUNDED BY LICENSED INSURANCE ADJUSTERS OFFERS PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE NO COMPETITOR MATCHES

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The Estimate Company brings 20+ years of independent adjuster experience to roofing contractors nationwide

We've spent years on the other side of these claims. We know exactly what carriers look for — and exactly what they leave off.” — Kyle Hamrick, Co-Founder, The Estimate Company

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR NATIONWIDE ROOFING CONTRACTORS — The Estimate Company is a roofing supplement company and Xactimate estimating firm founded and operated by licensed independent insurance adjusters. Co-founders Kyle and Lexie Hamrick bring more than 20 years of combined adjuster experience across 50+ insurance carriers and 15,000+ inspected properties.Unlike supplement companies staffed by contractors or offshore estimate writers, The Estimate Company writes every supplement from the carrier's perspective — documented, code-backed, and defensible under review. That background defines how every scope is built and how every pushback is handled.The firm serves roofing contractors in all 50 states with no volume minimums. Standard turnaround is 24 hours. Carrier follow-up runs two to three times per week until claims are resolved. Services include Xactimate supplement writing , retail roofing estimates, AccuLynx integration, Symbility supplement writing, tree damage and emergency tarp billing, and fencing estimates.The Estimate Company backs its work with a performance guarantee: contractors who submit two claims per week for 12 months are guaranteed to add a minimum of six figures to their margins — or receive a $5,000 check. No other roofing supplement company in the market offers a guarantee at this level.For more information or to request a free first supplement , visit theestimatecompany.com or call 864-804-3875.

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