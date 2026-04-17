Hisense unveils 2026 RGB MiniLED TV range at FIFA Headquarters

The latest generation of RGB MiniLED TVs delivers significant improvements in colour accuracy, brightness control, and detail reproduction. For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense will serve as the Official Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Review TV Provider Product launch at FIFA Headquarters reflects the close and evolving relationship between Hisense and FIFA

The event highlighted the depth of Hisense's partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, has unveiled its new 2026 RGB MiniLED TV range at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, underlining not only its latest advances in display technology but also the strength and maturity of its long standing partnership with FIFA ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.Hosting the product launch at FIFA Headquarters reflects the close and evolving relationship between Hisense and FIFA – a partnership that goes beyond sponsorship and is built on trust, shared innovation, and long term collaboration. The event brought together technology, football, and innovation at a location that symbolises the result of this multi year partnership.At the centre of the event was the presentation of Hisense’s 2026 RGB MiniLED TV range, introduced under the theme “See the unseen game in colour.” As the originator of RGB MiniLED technology, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of display performance, positioning the new line up as a key milestone in the brand’s premium TV strategy and its ongoing focus on high performance visual innovation.The latest generation of RGB MiniLED TVs delivers significant improvements in colour accuracy, brightness control, and detail reproduction, resulting in a more natural, vivid, and immersive viewing experience. Powering the range is the Hi View AI Engine RGB, a next generation processor that optimises image processing, brightness, contrast, and motion in real time. Designed to analyse content scene by scene, it ensures exceptional clarity and precision – even during fast paced sports action.The 2026 range will be available in screen sizes from 55 to 116 inches, catering to a wide range of viewing preferences. It introduces two new series, UR8S and UR9S, alongside the flagship UX series, making advanced RGB MiniLED technology accessible to more consumers worldwide. The TVs also feature an Anti Reflection and Glare Free panel, supporting comfortable viewing across different lighting conditions – from daylight living rooms to evening match viewings.As highlighted at the event by Jianmin Han, Hisense Europe CEO:“Launching our RGB MiniLED TVs at the Home of FIFA is a powerful expression of how far our partnership has come. With the 2026 RGB MiniLED range, we are delivering display technology that meets the highest standards – redefining how fans experience football, from every colour nuance to every crucial detail.”On the partnership note, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, highlighted:“Moments like that don’t happen by accident. They happen because the right partners come together, with the right vision, the commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint, and to creating a platform that inspires, unites, and leaves a lasting legacy far beyond the final whistle.”A key milestone in the partnership was also announced at the event: for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense will serve as the Official Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Review TV Provider. This expanded role reflects FIFA’s confidence in Hisense’s display technology, supporting match officials with precise, high performance screens both in stadium environments and operational settings. Commenting on the evolution of the partnership and the significance of the VAR role, Candy Pang, Global Brand General Manager, Hisense Global Commercial Center said:“Our partnership with FIFA has evolved far beyond traditional sponsorship. Being selected as the Official VAR Review TV Provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ highlights the trust placed in Hisense technology, where accuracy, reliability, and performance are critical. We will provide strong support for the VAR operations system through the provision of our most advanced display technology and TV products, the RGB MiniLED TV that we are launching here today. These screens give you incredibly rich, natural, and accurate colours. When video assistant referees look at live match footage, they see everything clearly and exactly as it really happens.”Commenting on the VAR partnership, Nick Brown, FIFA Director Commercial Partnerships, said:“This is a step forward towards delivering exceptional picture quality and accuracy. And this is a testament of how technology can actively support and enhance aspects of the game during the tournament. And it's a testament to how technology leadership innovation can make an absolute diﬀerence to the experience of the fans, of the oﬃcials, and of the teams.”Hisense is sponsoring the FIFA World Cup™ for the third consecutive time, following tournaments in Russia and Qatar. The 2026 edition will be the largest in the tournament’s history, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.The collaboration between Hisense and FIFA began in 2017 and has grown continuously, including the inaugural 32 team FIFA Club World Cup™, where Hisense was named the first ever Official Partner. With matches taking place across three nations for the first time, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is set to be the most inclusive edition to date. Through its partnership with FIFA, Hisense aims to enhance how fans around the world experience football – powered by trusted, cutting edge display technology.This long‑term partnership strategy reflects a broader transformation of the Hisense Group’s international business. Commenting on the Group’s international growth, Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Hisense Europe Marketing Director, said:“Over the past two decades, the Hisense Group has undergone a significant transformation in its international business. From generating less than 10% of overseas revenue through its own brands in 2006, nearly 90% of international revenue today comes from Group’s portfolio of own brands. This growth reflects a long‑term strategic shift towards building strong global brands, supported by sustained investment in technology, innovation, and major sports partnerships such as FIFA and UEFA, which have helped strengthen brand recognition and trust across international markets.”________________________________________About HisenseFounded in 1969, Hisense is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 160 countries. The company specialises in high quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. As the originator of RGB MiniLED technology and No. 1 globally in the 100 inch and above TV segment*, Hisense continues to lead innovation in next generation display solutions.*Source: Omdia, 2023–2025, global shipments unit share in 100 inch and above LCD

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